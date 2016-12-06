Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Dec. 5

Property damage crash, female rolled vehicle, cut on forehead, Co Rd 3 NE/Hendricks Rd NE, Osakis.

Check welfare of person, Miltona school asked to check on a student that has not been in school for two days, no contact with mother, checked residence, no contact made, Alex.

Suicide attempt, female attempted suicide, cut wrist and took pills, transported to ER, Alex.

911 hangup, soft mumbling on the phone, no answer on callback, accidental call, made contact with phone owner and is fine, Evansville.

Fight/assault, comp stating his uncle beat him up, statements from both parties, recovered stolen cell phone, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, school called concerned for a student's mental health, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, comp stating there are two houses in her neighborhood that have lights on and the people that own them are not home, checked two residences reported to have suspicious activity, both residences had owners at residence today, comp notified of findings, Alex.

Public assist, has questions about his brother's drinking and what steps to take, spoke with comp and gave him a few options to try to get his brother help, Brandon.

Threats, comp stating he has been threatened and so has his father, in an indirect way on Facebook, spoke with comp about options, comp requested extra patrol, Nelson.

Fire, small grass fire,

Violation of court order, comp stating his ex's boyfriend is texting him through her phone, spoke with both parties, Alex.

Monday, Dec. 5

Public assist, tenant reported former inmate and evicted female were at property under the influence this weekend, would like assistance checking apartment, they are going to trespass party if/when she returns, no answer at door today.

Public assist, County Attorney would like female party to call office, have been unable to contact.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Attempted fraud/scam, owner has been scammed out of product, suspects took payment for an order placed and did not send the product, suspects reside in Winchester, Tennessee.

Juvenile trouble.

Public assist, party is concerned that she is being lied to and not being allowed to talk to her sister, it does not appear that the court order is being violated.

Juvenile trouble, comp reporting a group of juveniles ransacked the bathrooms and potentially dumped drugs in the toilet, manager stated she will tell them they are no longer allowed on premise.

Check welfare of person, patient called talking about hurting himself and he is possibly drunk, transported male to ER for eval.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, ER requesting assistance with one in the parking lot, person one escorted back to ER.

Gas leak, chemicals mixed together and there is a gas cloud, everybody is out of the apartment.

Drug-related activity, second floor smells of marijuana, unable to determine where the smell was coming from.

