Drunk driver complaint, van with driver side window broken and had plastic and tape in its place, driving 40 mph and swerving all over the road, Carlos.

Suspicious vehicle, comp was walking her dog, white mini van with male drove by a couple times and made her feel uncomfortable, comp stated the van sat by an intersection for about 10 minutes after driving past her, comp called her mom to be picked up, spoke with person in the vehicle who stated that he sells seed to farmers and was out selling in that area, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp heard three loud explosion-like bangs west of address, checked area both east and west side of lake, unable to locate, Alex.

Harassment, comp stating there is a man there knocking on her door stating her daughter owes him money, no physical threats made, male driving a red Ford pick up, person three owes person two money and wanted to give comp the receipts to show what she owes, comp did not want to talk to person one, advised comp to go the civil route and go to small claims court, explained HRO process to comp, Osakis.

Drug-related activity, comp stating she saw people in the basement snorting a white powder and now the three boys are southbound on 29, citation issued to person five who is the driver of vehicle three which was located and stopped on County Road 22, Miltona.

Property damage crash, comp stating he crashed into a sign while trying to miss a deer, drove home and is expecting a deputy to come take a report, photos taken of vehicle and damaged sign.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, no injuries, Co Rd 87 SE, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, third party report of juvenile trouble, made contact with with the child's mother and spoke with her about the child's past behavior, child was currently being well behaved and not causing any problems, Miltona.

Drug-related activity, friend is doing meth at a house and the person she is doing it with is pregnant, made contact with person one and two, no signs of drug use with pregnant female, other party has been in contact with family for help, Alex.

Fight/assault, two males fighting outside bar, taped statement from each party involved, Garfield.

Check welfare of person, all OK, Garfield.

Suspicious vehicle, pulled into his yard and sat by his shed for 10 minutes, comp approached him and he stated he was looking for Jim and Judy's, Alex.

911 hangup, heard yelling of some sort upon callback, checked all occupants of prompted address and next door address to west, all residents OK, number that called 911 did not match any of the occupants, Alex.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Fight/assault, 25 people fighting in the street, all persons IDed and interviewed, Nelson.

Threats, threatened to shoot brother with a gun, now calmed down, firearms all secured by father, children were released to parents, reports to County Attorney office, Parkers Prairie.

Friday, Dec. 2

Harassment, male neighbor is drunk outside, banging on her door.

Juvenile trouble, incident happened the day before.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle parked in front of residence, would like it checked on to make sure it’s not stolen.

Property damage crash, wants to report crash that happened on Nov. 18.

Hit and run, would like to report hit and run that happened on Nov. 27.

Theft, stolen plates.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle parked in parking lot, looks like someone has been living in it, advised comp of options regarding towing.

Child custody matter, comp has questions regarding ex keeping daughter from her.

Property damage crash, minor crash in parking lot, no injuries, Nokomis St.

Public assist, comp reports someone living with him stole some of his items, property is still in storage unit, assisted with bringing parties together to exchange property.

Property damage crash, elderly female driving gold SUV ran stop sign heading north on Jefferson, comp hit vehicle, warning issued to person two for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Drunk driver complaint, left Woodland Elementary on Pioneer, believes the driver to be impaired.

Runaway, headed down highway by Nelson Gable and south on Pioneer Rd, refusing to stop.

Suspicious vehicle, sitting in front of her house for the last hour, occupied, Vehicle unoccupied and parked legally upon arrival.

Suspicious person, comp stating there is a man out back that cannot find his shoe and appears to be beat up.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Fight/assault, fight, bouncer has suspect pinned to the ground, no weapons, person one arrested for trespassing, fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Fire, neighbor sees smoke coming from apartment next door, looks like it is coming from heating unit.

Public assist, wants to talk to officer, will not tell dispatch what it is concerning, comp called back and it is happening in Miltona.

Check welfare of person, grandpa has been sick and now family cannot get ahold of him, comp is grand daughter, got ahold of party and passed along the message.

Public assist, guardian of person one's sister, has question regarding person one being violent with her behavior towards other residents and sister.

Crash with pedestrian, 50-year-old female got hit by a car, breathing and alert, party transported to ER.

Suspicious activity, phone is missing and they have traced it to an apartment building and they are sitting outside, located phone at apartment, person stated he found the phone in his pocket and was going to get it back to a friend that was on the party bus last night.

Threats, making threatening calls and texts to comp, comp advised to contact local courts to file a court order.

Public assist, notify victim of pending release today from jail, party not home.

Public assist, has a couple concerns regarding events that take place at bar.

Stolen vehicle, someone she knows but did not give permission to took her car.

Threats, comp stating a female was at her home threatening to beat her up, female left in a black car with male party.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, Co Rd 82 NW/Karl Dr NW.

Suspicious person, male party sitting on floor, another male in store with him walking around, caller and another employee locked in the office, party stated he was sitting on the floor looking at items on the bottom shelf.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, arrested person one for DUI and transported to the main jail, 34th Ave E/Hazel Hill Rd SE.

Property damage crash, on the east side of the parking lot, 50th Ave W.

Property damage crash, caller stating there was just a crash in front of the church, no crash, just vehicle from previous crash.

Fight/assault, fight, knife was involved, person one arrested for second degree assault.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Violation of court order, comp wants to remain anonymous, would like to speak with an officer regarding a possible probation violation.

Suspicious activity, stolen flower cart from property between 8 and 9 p.m., tracks in snow, male party used cart and was going to return it, cart returned and no charges requested.

Public assist, nurse requesting officer for statement, limited information provided by caller, spoke with building manager, disgruntled employee was upset that no one would quit with her, person one stated that marijuana was being used, however none was found or indicated, advised person one of HRO.

Public assist, comp is concerned about young children playing on the ice, spoke with the group of kids about staying off of the ice and a parent was nearby supervising.

Child custody matter, comp stating his ex did not bring their child for the exchange today and he would like a call.

Public assist, comp gave her boyfriend her EBT card to go grocery shopping a few days ago and he has not brought it back, comp needed number to cancel her EBT card and get a replacement, she will call back if boyfriend had taken money out of account without her permission.

Check welfare of person, would like his friend checked on, he has not heard from him for a few days and someone else answered his cell phone today, male party did not have hearing aids in and has not been hearing his phone ring.

Public assist, comp's dumpster behind his business is full of someone's personal garbage