Osakis man accused of attempted stabbing at Alexandria bar
An Osakis man was arrested late Saturday after police say he attempted to stab another man at Fat Daddy's Bar.
Jeremy John Opperud, 30, was taken into custody on a pending charge of 2nd degree assault.
Alexandria police were called to Fat Daddy's at 115 30th Ave. W. about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for a fight involving a knife, according to a news release.
A witness reported that Opperud attempted to stab a 38-year-old man from St. Joseph. The victim did not need medical treatment.
Police said the motive for the assault was not known and it does not appear that the two men knew each other before the fight.
Opperud is in the Douglas County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.