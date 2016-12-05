Osakis man accused of attempted stabbing at Alexandria bar

Alexandria police were called to Fat Daddy's at 115 30th Ave. W. about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for a fight involving a knife, according to a news release.

A witness reported that Opperud attempted to stab a 38-year-old man from St. Joseph. The victim did not need medical treatment.

Police said the motive for the assault was not known and it does not appear that the two men knew each other before the fight.

Opperud is in the Douglas County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.