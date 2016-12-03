Fire breaks out in Alexandria apartment

Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said the fire was apparently caused by combustible materials left near a baseboard heater. Karrow said the heater had recently been installed but there was no indication of any malfunction of the heater.

While the small apartments don't allow for space for a lot of belonging, apartment resident Jacob Wood said he had "a lot of sentimental value stuff" in the unit.

Karrow said a small explosion that was reported as the door to the unit was forced open was attributed to an aerosol can that combusted as the door was opened.

Karrow estimated the damage at about $15,000

Lakeside Village is along Lake Winona across the road from the Douglas County Jail in what was originally a small motel.

The complex had just been sold and management taken over by Sumac Property Management of Alexandria.