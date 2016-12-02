Search
    UPDATE: Rollover crash injures 2 in Pope County

    By Echo Press staff report Today at 7:47 p.m.

    Two people were injured Friday in a rollover crash in Pope County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 1:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of state Highway 28 and Pope County Road 33, which is near Westport.

    The State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Francisco Cruise, 20, of Westport, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Ford Super Duty truck driven by Dominic Warden, 33, of Jordan.

    Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Glenwood Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

    No passengers were in either vehicle.

    The Pope County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the case.

