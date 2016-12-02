UPDATE: Rollover crash injures 2 in Pope County

The State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Francisco Cruise, 20, of Westport, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Ford Super Duty truck driven by Dominic Warden, 33, of Jordan.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Glenwood Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the case.