    Rollover crash reported in Pope County

    By Echo Press staff report Today at 4:12 p.m.

    Two vehicles were involved Friday in a rollover crash in Pope County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 1:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of state Highway 28 and Pope County Road 33, which is near Westport.

    Both vehicles were occupied with only a driver; no passengers were in either vehicle.

    Details were not immediately available on the victims. One vehicle was a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer; details were not immediately available on the other vehicle.

    The Pope County Sheriff's Office assisted on the case.

