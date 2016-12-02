King spoke Thursday, Dec. 1 as part of an event put on by Alexandria Public Schools and the Alexandria Area Community Foundation. The hope was to draw attention to the fact that sex trafficking does occur in rural Minnesota, and to educate the audience so they could be better aware of how to spot it.

West Central Minnesota Regional Navigator Brie Sweeny also spoke at the event, informing the audience of steps Minnesota has taken to protect women who were part of the industry.

“Minnesota is one of the leading states in the effort to combat human trafficking and exploitation,” Sweeny said. “In 2014, the Safe Harbor law came out. Because of it, youth under the age of 18 were considered victims rather than criminals. It was the first law of its kind.”

Laws like this were the reason that King moved to Minnesota a few years after she managed to leave the commercial sex industry.

“It wasn’t that I couldn’t get out,” she said. “It was that I didn’t want to get out. For me, when I was in the industry, I felt important every other day – which was more than I was feeling before the industry...I felt like a boss in that industry. If I had tried to step out and step into this world, I would be filth in your world.”

King says she is lucky to have left her old life alive. However, she says the psychological effects of spending six years in the industry run deep.

“I still carry hand sanitizer because shaking people’s hands, I feel like I should apologize or ask if you’re sure you want to shake my hand because I still feel filthy,” she said. “I’ve been out eight years, taken hundreds of showers, poured rubbing alcohol all over me, almost after every call to the point that it ruined my skin. And still, eight years later, I feel that filthy. That’s damage, that’s harm. I don’t know how to describe that this industry is harmful. It’s not just the broken bones and black eyes. It’s everything.”

Watch next Wednesday’s print edition for more of Hayley King’s story.