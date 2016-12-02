Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Dec. 1

Criminal damage to property, mailbox was taken out last night, has an idea of who it was, Alex.

Check welfare of person, school asked to check on a student who was not in school today, contacted parent at home, student wasn't feeling well, parent advised phone was not working, school will be notified, Garfield.

Suspicious person, comp stated male party wearing pajama bottoms, winter hat and sweatshirt came to residence and asked for his brother, comp stated he is now at location in the backyard acting strange and pacing all over, person one attempted to visit his brother at a group home but his brother was not there, person one was given a ride to the mall to wait for a ride, Alex.

Check welfare of person, caller is from Sanford Clinic, 100-year-old female does not know where she is, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, reporting her husband trashed her van this past weekend, comp wanted to report her side of the story, Nelson.

Suspicious activity, male appears to be hot wiring black Sunfire, is inside the vehicle, unable to locate.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Suspicious activity, hearing pounding and an air compressor going on all night, there is a white town car parked outside in front of garage, no noise coming from building, no answer at the door.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Trespass letter, person banned from both Downtown and Plaza Liquor Stores.

Juvenile trouble, handled by school, nothing further.

Theft, comp reporting that a resident has medication missing.

Public assist, comp has concerns about construction at location, would like phone call.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Theft, washing machines and dryers have had locks cut and money taken, several are damaged.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting his sister has been abused by her boyfriend, she is afraid to report it to anyone, comp reporting boyfriend recently broke her ribs, person one stated she was fine, stated she fell while getting out of the tub.

Juvenile trouble, incident occurred day before.

Property damage crash, minor, Iowa St.

Suspicious activity, requesting to speak with officer about suspicious voicemail he received.

Harassment, comp’s mother is sending random messages to her phone, comp wants to document as there was recently was an OFP that was dropped, ongoing family issue referred to the courts.

Theft, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, comp has questions for officer.

Hit and run, comp has damage to his vehicle, he is unsure when or where it happened.

Suspicious activity, dark gray SUV, been sitting at the bus stop for some time now even though kids have been dropped off, vehicle was not occupied.

Suspicious activity, on the trail between Discovery and the N Park neighborhood a car full of young people were smoking and harassing middle schoolers, unable to locate.

Neighbor dispute, comp stated she has had troubles with neighbor in the past and today her neighbor took off very fast in the parking lot and almost hit her 11-year-old child, believes she did it on purpose, comp wanted to report the incident in case neighbor’s actions get worse.

Suicide threats, 24-year-old female threatening suicide.

Burglary, east side of apartments, found someone rummaging through her garage, someone is holding the door down with the person inside.

Check welfare of person, neighbor screams at her kids all the time, today she took off in the parking lot in her veh, an inch away from comp's son, spoke with comp about issues regarding her neighbor’s treatment of her children.

Suicide threats, female suicide threats.

Assault, comp was assaulted.