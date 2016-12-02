Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Historical Society Bake Sale held Friday

    By Lowell Anderson Today at 2:03 p.m.
    People stand in line to pick out and purchase baked goods at the annual Douglas County Historical Society Bake Sale and open house Friday morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)1 / 2
    Items available at the sale included a variety of baked goods, as well as freshly-made lefsa and krumkake. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)2 / 2

    The annual Douglas County Historical Society Bake Sale and open house was held Friday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bake sale was a fundraiser for the Hisorical Society. Items available at the sale included a variety of baked goods, such as pies, cookies, and breads, as well as freshly-made lefsa and krumkake. The open house featured the music of Dane Werely Compton. Attendees could also enjoy a bowl of bean soup and walk through the decorated home of Knute Nelson. 

    Explore related topics:NewsdchsHistorical SocietyBake salefundraiser
    Advertisement