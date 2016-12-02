Historical Society Bake Sale held Friday

The annual Douglas County Historical Society Bake Sale and open house was held Friday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bake sale was a fundraiser for the Hisorical Society. Items available at the sale included a variety of baked goods, such as pies, cookies, and breads, as well as freshly-made lefsa and krumkake. The open house featured the music of Dane Werely Compton. Attendees could also enjoy a bowl of bean soup and walk through the decorated home of Knute Nelson.