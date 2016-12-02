Search
    Best of Lakes Area is now online

    By Al Edenloff Today at 11:32 a.m.

    The results for the Best of the Lakes Area are in!

    You voted, the results were tabulated and our publication featuring the winners is now online.

    The 2016 Best of the Lakes Area publication is inserted in Friday's newspaper and is also available online by clicking here.

    When the Echo Press sent out a request for residents to vote for their favorite places to eat, shop or give their business to, they didn't disappoint. The newspaper received hundreds of responses.

    Besides revealing the winner, the publication highlights many of the people and businesses that were selected as the best in the lakes area, from eats and arts to shops, services and providers.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
