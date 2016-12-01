The band will represent Minnesota Dec. 7 on the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial. The Missouri was the site of the formal Japanese surrender which ended World War II.

The students will be part of a mass band that plays for the official observance. Their uniforms will be left at home. All members of the mass band will wear authentic Hawaiian shirts, khaki shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who saw their World War II-themed parade show last summer knows that the students have been immersed in that period of history for some time.

Director Pam Diem said the band has learned about the history of World War II while preparing for the trip.

It's a little disappointing not to do their show that included girls dancing to boogie music and re-enactments of the famous kiss on V-J Day in Times Square and of the flag-raising on Iwo Jima.

Diem acknowledged that their show might have been a hit in Hawaii, but "once we're there, it's no longer about us; we become part of the big picture."

Several band members gathered with Diem in the band room to talk about the trip earlier this week.

Matt Collins, who plays bass drum, and Brandin Dahl, who plays tenor quad drums, said they are interested in being at the site of so much history. Collins said he wanted to "experience what it was like to be there."

Averie Vick, a clarinetist, said she didn't think it had really hit her that she would be in Hawaii in a few days. She had never flown, she said. That's the case for about half the students on the trip.

Vick and Samantha Gjerde, who plays trumpet, said they look forward to meeting musicians from other places.

Band members and their community raised $250,000 to fly themselves and their instruments to Hawaii, where they will be from Saturday through the following Friday.

Donations came in from around the state from veterans groups and foundations, as well as many individuals.

They will have a full day of rehearsal for the anniversary Tuesday and will participate in the 75th anniversary celebration Wednesday.

In their off time, they will have time to relax in their hotel, tour the USS Arizona Memorial, hit the beach at Waikiki and go hiking at Diamond Head State Monument. They'll have a pizza party and attend a luau.

And, Diem said, there will be calisthenics on the beach every morning for the athletes on the trip, along with anyone else who wants to join in.

The school district has been supportive of the trip, Diem said. The school's activities director is traveling with the band, along with more than a dozen chaperones and some family members.

Diem said she found out in spring 2015 that the band had been chosen for the honor. That meant students who were juniors and seniors at the time would not be making the trip.

"They handled it well, and we handled it with them," Diem said. Those students had traveled other places with the band, and "It's their job to leave the legacy so people in the future get trips."