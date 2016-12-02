Snowmobile safety training offered Dec. 10

Course attendees must complete online training before attending the hands-on class on Dec. 10, bringing a voucher for proof. The online course is available at www.snowmobile-ed.com under "Minnesota — Get Certified." Then select Minnesota Hands-On Snowmobile Safety for the Youth Class.

Students must be dressed properly for the outdoor elements to pass and bring a helmet. They must know hand signals and the pre-ride inspection of the snowmobile. If you do not have a snowmobile, inform an instructor. Throttle blocks/stops will be used.

A payment of $29.50 online is due when students pass and complete both the online written course and the hands-on classroom and driving test. After completion of both sections of the training, students can print their license from the DNR website after an instructor has signed the registration form.

To enroll in the hands-on class, go to Ollie's Service, 1213 Broadway in Alexandria. A parent must sign the registration form.

For more information, call Ollie's Service at (320) 763-4455.