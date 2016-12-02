Highlights of landlord responsibility ordinance

Owners include corporations and partnerships as well as individual owners.

Enforcement: Four city departments — police, fire, community development and building — would be responsible for enforcing and administering the code.

Rental property owners would be subject to a "four strike" process with escalating penalties that would take effect if their tenants are convicted of any of the offenses listed earlier.

First strike: The city would notify the owner and managing agent for the owner by regular mail and direct them to take steps to prevent further violations.

Second strike: If a second violation occurs at the same property within 12 months, the owner would be required to submit a written report of actions that were taken to eliminate future violations. The report must be submitted within 15 days addressing all violations at the premises within the last 12 months.

Third strike: A third violation within 12 months incurs a civil fine of $500 against the property owner.

Fourth strike: If any further violation occurs at the premises within 12 months of the $500 fine, the residential rental registration issued by the city would be revoked or suspended for at least 30 days. Also, an additional civil fine of $1,000 would be imposed. If the violations all occur within 12 months, the residential rental registration may be revoked.

Appeals: Rental property owners would have the right to an administrative hearing. No fine, suspension or revocation will be imposed until after the owner has received notice of the penalty and has been given the opportunity for a hearing before an independent hearing officer. If the officer determines the ordinance was violated, the owner will receive written notice within 10 days of the hearing date.

Unless the owner appeals the hearing officer's decision, the city council will impose the fine and suspend or revoke the rental license. If the owner files an appeal, the city council would review the hearing officer's findings and determine whether a violation occurred.

No penalties will be imposed against rental property owners if they are in the process of evicting the tenant from the premises of where the violation occurred.

Reinstatement: A suspended or revoked rental license may be reinstated by the community development department when the fine is paid. No rental dwelling license will be renewed for the subsequent year until all outstanding civil fines are paid in full.