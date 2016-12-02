A record-warm November

According to data from the National Weather Service, the average temperature at Alexandria Municipal Airport was 40.5 degrees in November. That is just as warm as the 40.5-degree November average back in 2001. Record-keeping began in 1940.

While statewide data had not yet been compiled, Pete Boulay, Department of Natural Resources climatologist, was certain November would be in top three for warmest Novembers on record in Minnesota.

And one of the unusual things about this November was how consistently warm it was.

"We were way above normal almost every day," Boulay said.

Alexandria recorded temps considered below normal only two days, Nov. 21, after a blizzard stormed through Minnesota, and on Nov. 23.

While the end of the month was cooler, temperatures were still above freezing, while the normal temperature range tops out at 28 degrees.

"It's been a continuation of an almost summerlike pattern," Boulay said.

Despite the prolonged warmth that melted much of the snow that came with the blizzard, people in the area can still zip across the snow at Andes Towers Hills ski slopes near Kensington.

With the blizzard's 10 or so inches of snow and enough days where conditions were ripe for making snow, the ski hill was able to open Thanksgiving weekend, one of only three slopes able to open so far in Minnesota, according to Tom Anderson of Andes Towers.

Anderson said Andes Towers upgraded its snowmaking equipment and techniques a few years ago to deal with warmer than normal weather.

He was expecting to make more snow and be open again this weekend.

"People are really excited. They want to get in the snow," Anderson said.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows mostly normal temps and slightly above normal precipitation for most of Minnesota in December.

"As long as our winds are out of the south, it won't get real cold," Boulay said.

Record highs

Alexandria tied record highs on Nov. 5-7, with the warmest day of the month hitting 73 degrees on Nov. 6, according to the National Weather Service.