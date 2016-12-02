'It's just a house'

As the fire crept from the north to the south, burning everything in its path, Fred, an internal medicine doctor at Sanford Broadway Medical Center, knew the one thing he could control — going to work. Dressed in a pair of jeans borrowed from a neighbor, still in his snowmobile boots, Fred went to work, even though his home was being destroyed. He went because one of his patients needed him and he didn't want to cancel the important appointment.

"It only took 30 minutes," he said. "And they got a good chuckle at my get-up."

About 6 a.m. that Wednesday morning, the Townsends woke to the sound of a fire alarm. When they opened their bedroom door, they saw smoke, but there weren't any flames.

"The whole main part of the house was filled with smoke," said Fred. "As I moved through the house, I saw flames near the garage. They were not very big."

The Townsends immediately called 911 and fire crews arrived shortly before 6:30 a.m. The 7,500-square-foot home built in 1972 was at 1506 Lakeside Drive, an address the Townsends won't be using again. The house, which was in LaGrand Township, is not in the city limits. This meant there was no access to fire hydrants. The Alexandria Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Forada, Garfield, Carlos and Osakis.

"They were all so dedicated to helping us," said Sarah. "We watched how they worked and were overwhelmed by their dedication. These people must have it in their DNA to help people."

Fred, who was able to remove the vehicles from the garage, said the firefighters had asked if there was anything he and Sarah really wanted to get out of the house.

"They were so good to us," said Sarah.

Fred asked for his glasses, billfold, Sarah's purse and their computer. All but the glasses were retrieved.

"One of the firemen saw the computer through a window and was able to get to it," said Sarah. "I leapt for joy."

The Townsends were even more overjoyed and beyond thankful when they later had the chance to plug the computer in to find out it still worked.

"How amazing was it that they were able to preserve our computer, which is where all of our photos were stored," said Sarah.

The Townsends didn't lose everything in the fire. Friends and family were able to help them take out some items such as dishes, glassware and other kitchen items, which needed a thorough scrubbing to remove the soot and ash and everything else left behind by the fire.

Although some of their personal belongings were saved, there was one item that perished in the flames — a 1982 baby grand piano.

"All my kids took lessons on that piano," said Sarah. "I never thought we would ever lose that."

Despite all that they lost and all the frustrations that go with losing your home to a fire, the Townsends are thankful and overwhelmed by the generosity that has been shown to them. Their strong faith has helped them through this tragic time in their lives.

"I knew we'd be taken care of," Sarah said. "It's just a house; we were safe. No people were hurt. We didn't lose anybody."

Fred said, "We put our trust in the Lord. We knew he'd take care of us."

Sarah said after the fire, as she was walking through the house, making her way down the hallways, taking notice that much of the roof was gone, she said, "It wasn't our house anymore. It didn't bother me anymore because this wasn't my home."

"We truly know it is going to be OK," said Fred. "When you have a confident relationship with the Lord, you know it's going to work out."

The Townsends said that although they had a close relationship before, the tragedy of losing their home has brought them even closer together. They said that as difficult and frustrating as it was, they are thankful for the way everything worked out. They shared a quote from the book of Genesis, "He used what was meant for evil to turn it into good."

They feel that a lot of good has come from the evilness of the fire.

Their neighbors, Ginny and Paul Summer, let the Townsends stay in their basement for about three weeks. They cooked for the Townsends every night, said Sarah. "And they had a big screen and wifi," said Fred.

They also spent about two weeks at one of their daughters' home. During that time, they got the opportunity to take care of their grandchildren.

Once the dust — or ash, in this case — was settled, friends, family and more were able to get into what was left in the house and take out items that weren't damaged. Items such as the washer and dryer, the furnace, the water heater, light fixtures, part of the deck, the copper wiring, said Sarah. All of these items were put to good use, she said. Some things went to Habitat for Humanity, some things went to Goodwill and others went to other people who could use it. The Townsends didn't sell any of it; it was all given away.

"We tried hard to get it into the hands of people who could use it," said Fred. "We have been so blessed by others that we just want to give back. This is the good coming out of the evil — the fire."

"It was actually fun to give away our stuff," said Sarah. "What came out of the ashes, it was kind of like Christmas for us."

The day after the fire, the Townsends were blessed by some visitors that gave them the boost they needed.

Earlier this year, a helicopter crashed in the Townsends' yard. There were three people inside and all of them survived the horrific crash. One of the victims, Josh Jones, and his family, came up to visit the Townsends.

"It so made our day," said Sarah, with Fred adding, "The timing was perfect. We felt blessed by their visit and it was exactly what we needed."

On Nov. 21, nearly six weeks after a fire destroyed their house, the Townsends moved into their new home, a home in which they are ready to make new memories.