Help for homes

But last spring, she found herself and her home on the other side of Habitat for Humanity's services as a participant in one of the organization's projects.

This is because, contrary to popular belief, Habitat does more than build new homes. Beginning a few years ago, the organization also offers home repairs.

"People started talking about it (the home repair program) and I heard it on the radio a few times when they started doing it," Travis said. "One of the ladies I know said, 'Well, you may qualify. Maybe you should apply for it.' I'd been getting estimates on my roof on my own and had saved some money up, and thought I might as well see. So I applied and qualified."

To qualify for the program, home repairs must fall into one of three categories: A brush with kindness, which includes exterior work; weatherization, which improves energy efficiency and overall air quality and comfort of a home; or critical home repair, which includes extensive interior or exterior work to alleviate critical health, safety or code violation issues.

So far, Habitat for Humanity has completed 10 home repair projects in Douglas County.

"We have completed projects in each of those categories and they range in price from $3,000 to $10,000," said Lori Anderson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County. "The criteria is the same as the homeownership program — a need for home repairs, the ability to pay and the willingness to partner."

Additionally, the home in need of repairs must be owned and resided in by the person applying for the program.

"It is not for landlords who rent out their home," Anderson said. "We want to make sure the investment is for people who actually own the home."

If the home qualifies, a construction manager will do an assessment to be sure the necessary repairs are not outside Habitat's abilities.

"There are situations where it may be beyond our expertise or focus," Anderson said. "We need to look at things like asbestos, or lead abatement, some of these specialized things. If it's a mechanical issue where we would be hiring people to do electrical work or heating, that type of thing, it's not our niche."

Travis says the process to have her roof replaced was easy and fast.

"It was a simple process; either you qualify or you don't," she said. "It was a nice experience. A lot of people from my church and other churches did the work. It took a couple days."

Travis adds that one of the biggest misconceptions about the services that Habitat for Humanity offers is that they are only for poor families.

"A lot of people think it's for poor people, but it isn't really. Oftentimes, you qualify financially and you don't realize it. When you're a senior, it's hard to find people to do repair work that you trust. So it's nice to know they have this program."

For more information about Habitat's home repairs program and to apply, visit " target="_blank">www.hfhdouglascounty.org/content/home-repairs.