Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Check welfare of person, resident called claiming staff won't let her outside, unable to contact staff, all OK, staff having issues with client on her health issues, Alex.

Missing person, 7-year-old got off the bus and mom has not seen her since, backpack and jacket are there, she was playing in the backyard with a young girl that lives next door, both girls are back with their parents, Alex.

Child custody matter, child does not want to go home to mom's, Alex.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Public assist, give a ride home from the hospital.

Public assist, requests an officer be there in the back of the building while she goes to her vehicle, person one was there around midnight tonight and was asked to leave as he has been banned from the property after being arrested on a warrant at the VFW and having a weapon on him at the time, comp didn't know what kind of weapon, when he left he was not happy and making some sort of threats according to caller.

Suspicious vehicle, waiting to go to work.

Juvenile trouble.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Juvenile trouble.

Child abuse/neglect, welfare check on person three, child abuse complaint.

Suicide threats, worker states a female party is talking about suicide and would like partly transferred to ER, transported to ER.

Check welfare of person, comp stated she just talked to her neighbor and she isn't making any sense and is concerned, comp stated she was in the hospital earlier and can't believe she is out, Person was slow to answer questions, but was able to hold conversations, stated she could call us back if she needed help.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated someone tried to break into their lawn garden shed behind their house, comp stated nothing appears to be taken but appears the door handle was broken, just wanted us to be aware of someone walking through her yard.

Child protection issue, child is to call her mother tonight but he will not be letting her until he hears back from the child's therapist, comp states that every time she comes back from visiting her mother she cuts herself, he would like to speak with an officer about his child, answered comp’s questions about how to handle the situation, comp wanted law enforcement aware that he wasn't going to allow daughter to speak with mom tonight on the phone even though it is court ordered.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, calling from "her phone,” male party stating that he was drugged, he sounds very confused and paranoid, comp can't remember his own phone number or address, transported to ER for eval.

Suspicious activity, comp believes there are squatters in the apartment, it has not been rented and she can hear voices and saw a couple guys in there, open door found, nobody inside at this time, appears as though people are squatting there, comp stated she will contact the landlord and advise of situation.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.