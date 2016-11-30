Meet the new Pet of the Week: Robyn (w/video)

Robyn is a 1 to 2 year old female cat.

The LAHS says, "Are you looking for the perfect sidekick? Look no further, Robyn is here to brighten your day!"

If you are interested in adopting Robyn, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.