Update: Alexandria man charged after meth search

Authorities said they found about 77 grams of methamphetamine and more than $20,000 in cash of suspected drug proceeds, along with stolen property.

Timothy Gerald Brockopp was charged in Douglas County District Court Wednesday with two controlled substance crimes – selling more than 17 grams of meth and possessing more than 50 grams of meth – and possessing more than $1,000 in stolen property.

He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

The search warrant was the result of a joint ongoing investigation by the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Alexandria Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

More arrests are possible, according to Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9 units also assisted with the warrant.