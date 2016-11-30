Search
    Update: Alexandria man charged after meth search

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:22 a.m.
    Timothy Brockopp

    A 48-year-old Alexandria man faces three felony charges after a search of his home Tuesday uncovered drugs and stolen property.

    A narcotics search warrant was executed by the Douglas County SWAT Team on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue East in Alexandria.

    Authorities said they found about 77 grams of methamphetamine and more than $20,000 in cash of suspected drug proceeds, along with stolen property.

    Timothy Gerald Brockopp was charged in Douglas County District Court Wednesday with two controlled substance crimes – selling more than 17 grams of meth and possessing more than 50 grams of meth – and possessing more than $1,000 in stolen property.

    He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

    The search warrant was the result of a joint ongoing investigation by the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Alexandria Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

    More arrests are possible, according to Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels.

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9 units also assisted with the warrant.

    Al Edenloff
