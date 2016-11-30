Alexandria man arrested after meth search

Authorities said they found about 77 grams of methamphetamine and more than $20,000 in cash of suspected drug proceeds, along with stolen property.

Timothy Brockopp was arrested without incident and is being held at the Douglas County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The search warrant was the result of a joint ongoing investigation by the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Alexandria Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and more arrests are possible, according to Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office K9 units also assisted with the warrant.