Suspicious vehicle, observed vehicle one driving through Carlos, attempted to locate vehicle again but vehicle made it to address, Carlos.

Suspicious activity, male stopped in tan Chevy truck, comp was told by homeowner to call if he came there again, he left westbound from residence, checked the area, unable to locate, comp will call if they return, Evansville.

Burglary, comp just found his sheds and campers were broken into sometime last night, several campers and sheds were broken into, photographs and evidence collected, Alex.

Suicide threats, threatening suicide, he does own a glock and some rifles and shotguns, caller is unsure if they are in the apartment, spoke to male by phone, he said he was fine and if he needed help he would call law enforcement himself, stated he was sick of his ex harassing him, Brandon.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Suspicious activity, owner of resort observed officer checking on property and thought it was suspects from recent burglary, property was checked with nothing suspicious found, Alex.

911 hangup, ringback goes to busy signal, does not appear as if anyone is home, no vehicles in driveway or garage, house and garage were secure, Alex.

Public assist, request assistance in picking up laptop and school backpack for her son who was a runaway and was sent to Moorhead, laptop and books belong to Osakis school, picked up the property from above address, property was given back to comp, Nelson.

Drug-related activity, comp stated there is a camper at location and the neighbors think parties are selling drugs out of it, comp stated the camper has two males in it right now, waiting for a call back from comp, Alex.

Burglary, porch screen has been damaged, two TVs missing, burglary believed to have happened over the weekend, Alex.

Public assist, comp would like officer assistance, he is removing a propane tank from address, tank removed without incident, Garfield.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated one of their RVs doors were kicked in, damage to one RV, suspect(s) did not gain entry, Alex.

Public assist, comp requesting to speak with a deputy regarding a landlord/tenant issue, comp requesting advice, advised comp this is a civil matter and would need to contact his attorney, Alex.

Crash with one vehicle, possible crash, no injuries, driver has tow coming, State Patrol will write accident report, Evansville.

Monday, Nov. 28

Suspicious activity, someone rang the doorbell and left.

Stolen vehicle, comp reporting his car is missing today, male who had it was arrested last night.

Check welfare of person, would like welfare check on male party, has been making suicidal threats, no contact, person one transported to Douglas County Jail on warrant.

Theft, missing an Airpad 2 and iRig Blueboard that were inside of a leather bag.

Public assist, need assistance to retrieve property from residence, agreed to meet later and bring property and allow him to see his son.

Juvenile trouble.

Public assist, comp wanted to speak with officer.

Suicide threats, comp asking for officer assistance with a suicidal 21-year-old female client, agreed to go home with mom and dad.

Hit and run, comp witnessed vehicle one hit vehicle two and took off from location, unknown direction of travel, vehicle located, State Hwy 29 S.

Hit and run, comp wishes to report hit and run.

Public assist, request for escort for property exchange, comp gathered essential belongings at this point without incident.

Hit and run, comp wishes to report crash that happened on Nov. 25.

Public assist, comp would like assistance in retrieving her company property, employee has skipped town, parties were advised property being taken out had to be done according to policies of the apartment building, the parties are handling it.

Public assist, had concerns about her brother but did not want him checked on.

Check welfare of person, two girls walking without coats, the girls missed the bus and walked to school, officer gave them a ride.

Juvenile trouble.

Hit and run, vehicle hit outside grocery store.

Drug-related activity, marijuana smell, it has been covered up with perfume now, cited for small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Fraud, issues with bad check.

Harassment, reporting sexual harassment between two parties.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated three kids were in her vehicle in parking lot, comp stated nothing was taken but they possibly were in her vehicle, searched area and unable to locate.

Child custody matter, comp in lobby stating that his estranged wife won't let him see the kids even though she said she would, advised comp that female and child are in safe keeping for now, he was happy that child was safe and wanted civil court advice.

Drug-related activity, comp believes there's a bag of drugs in the entryway of her apartment complex, small amount of marijuana.

Assault, hit in the face with knife.

Child custody matter, comp would like to speak to an officer regarding his wife taking his kids to Mexico, mother took children and comp wants to gain custody, advised how to go about petitioning to the courts.

