World AIDS Day service is Thursday

The World Health Organization established World AIDS Day in 1988. In 2016, the U.S. Government is using the theme, "Leadership. Commitment. Impact." Follow the AIDS.gov blog for news about World AIDS Day.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV — and nearly one in eight of those are not aware that they are infected.

Prevention efforts have led to encouraging declines in new diagnoses among some populations — including African American women, people who inject drugs and heterosexuals — and a stabilization in new diagnoses among gay and bisexual men, including black men.

However, as many as 50,000 people still become newly infected each year. In addition to recognized risk behaviors, a range of social and economic factors places some Americans at increased risk for HIV infection.

Since the height of the epidemic in the mid-1980s, the annual number of new HIV infections in the U.S. has been reduced by more than two-thirds, from roughly 130,000 in 1985 to approximately 50,000 in 2010.

As a result of treatment advances since the late 1990s, the number of people living with HIV (HIV prevalence) has increased dramatically. Yet, despite increasing HIV prevalence and more opportunities for HIV transmission, the number of new infections was relatively stable from the mid-1990s through 2010.

Without medical care, HIV still leads to AIDS and early death. Since the beginning of the epidemic, nearly 675,000 people with AIDS in the U.S. have died, and even today, nearly 13,000 people with AIDS in the U.S. die each year.