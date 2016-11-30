Christmas spirit lights up in Alexandria

In addition, the community was invited to vote for a favorite Christmas tree in the second annual Parade of Trees at the museum.

At 5:15 p.m., "Twitchy the Elf," actually Linda Akenson of Counselor Realty, moved a ceremonial switch to turn on the downtown Christmas decorations while she was standing in a bright red, 1938 Studebaker fire truck that she and her husband, Tom, brought to the event.

The celebration extended into Saturday with another Santa visit and more voting for the Parade of Trees. In a very close vote, this year's winner was the tree decorated by the Douglas County Hospital entitled, "Wings of Hope Garden." A free-will donation for the contest went to Hospice of Douglas County.

"We had many more attendees this year, probably about 1,500 on Friday alone," said Jim Bergquist, museum director. "The Saturday attendance was up by a lot from last year."

He added that thanks to a donation from the Douglas County Hospital, organizers were able to rent a big heater that warmed the fort annex to a comfortable temperature.