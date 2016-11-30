Search
    Christmas spirit lights up in Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 9:18 a.m.
    Children in the Hanson family (left to right) Elise, 6, Carrisa, 8, and Maddie, 4, pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Fort. They're from Bricelyn, Minnesota, but the family has a cabin on Smith Lake. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)1 / 6
    The Douglas County Hospital's "Wings of Hope Garden" entry was the winner in the Parade of Trees during Christmas in the Fort. Those attending the event voted for their favorite tree. (Contributed) 2 / 6
    The Zion Children's Choir sang Christmas carols at Fort Alexandria on Friday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 6
    Izabelle and Natalie Osterberg of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, pet animals at Christmas in the Fort at the Runestone Museum in Alexandria Friday. They were in town to visit relatives. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)4 / 6
    Past and present members of the Carolers of Alexandria were a big hit at Christmas in the Fort again this year. The celebration took place the day after Thanksgiving. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)5 / 6
    Those at Christmas in the Fort warm themselves by a fire shortly before the lighting ceremony took place. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)6 / 6

    The Christmas season officially kicked off in Alexandria Friday night with the annual lighting ceremony on North Broadway.

    The ceremony was part of the Runestone Museum's Christmas in the Fort. Festivities for the free event included appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, Erickson's Petting Zoo animals and Christmas carols sang by the Zion Lutheran Church Children's Choir and the Carolers of Alexandria.

    In addition, the community was invited to vote for a favorite Christmas tree in the second annual Parade of Trees at the museum.

    At 5:15 p.m., "Twitchy the Elf," actually Linda Akenson of Counselor Realty, moved a ceremonial switch to turn on the downtown Christmas decorations while she was standing in a bright red, 1938 Studebaker fire truck that she and her husband, Tom, brought to the event.

    The celebration extended into Saturday with another Santa visit and more voting for the Parade of Trees. In a very close vote, this year's winner was the tree decorated by the Douglas County Hospital entitled, "Wings of Hope Garden." A free-will donation for the contest went to Hospice of Douglas County.

    "We had many more attendees this year, probably about 1,500 on Friday alone," said Jim Bergquist, museum director. "The Saturday attendance was up by a lot from last year."

    He added that thanks to a donation from the Douglas County Hospital, organizers were able to rent a big heater that warmed the fort annex to a comfortable temperature.

