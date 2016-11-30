Alexandria school district receives one of 37 state grants

The two new support staff will be partially funded by a state grant. The Alexandria School District is one of only 37 school districts around the state to receive the grant. There are more than 550 districts within the state.

According to Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, director of student support services for District 206, the Minnesota Department of Education provided an opportunity for districts to apply for the grant as long as the school district could match the funds, as well as add additional staff for the 2016-17 school year. There were two schools within the district that were eligible to apply for the grant — Lincoln and the high school. The district would have liked to apply for the grant for Woodland Elementary School, but the school was not eligible because of the timeframe of the allocations, said Bethke-Kaliher.

She explained that each school within District 206 has allocated social work time to meet the needs of students who receive special education such as social skills training, community connection and mental health needs. The same services are provided to the general education students but not as part of an individual education plan or on a weekly basis as it is for special education students, said Bethke-Kaliher.

"It was an opportunity for two buildings that had already allocated additional time to apply to increase this over a six-year period and meet the needs of additional students and families," she said.

During the 2016 Legislative session, Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith worked with the Minnesota Legislature to secure the $12 million investment for school support staff. The funds will help 77 schools within those 37 districts by adding counselors, school psychologists, social workers, chemical dependency counselors and school nurses for the next six years, according to a news release from the office of the Gov. and Lt. Gov.

The hope is that the extra support staff will help alleviate Minnesota's shortage of student support personnel. Minnesota currently ranks 47th in the U.S. for access to school counselors. Of the 77 schools receiving funding, 40 are non-metro, including the Alexandria School District. More than 100 school sites applied for the grants, with priority given to schools where support services personnel positions do not currently exist.

Districts that applied for the funds are required to match the state funds dollar for dollar for the first four years of the grant. For the last two years of the six-year grant, school districts will match $3 for every state dollar.

The total amount of the grant for the Alexandria School District was $172,225.50 over the course of the next six years. The school district's match is $212,188.22.