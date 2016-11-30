The threat of theft

But when it comes time to pack your items away or leave them unattended, you can't always be sure they are safe.

The city of Alexandria has has three storage unit break-ins since September, while the county is investigating 10 cases that have taken place in the past few months.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, cases like these tend to increase when fewer people are in the area, like in the winter months.

"The months that people tend to store things and fewer people are around, it does kind of seem to line up with the thefts," he said.

Police Chief Rick Wyffels notes that regardless of the time of year, storage facility break-ins often happen in groups.

"We tend to see that (break-ins) go up when different waves of people think it's a good, vulnerable target to pick," he said. "It seems like when they start, there's always a rash of them."

Often, Wyffels says, items that thieves take from storage facilities are not kept for personal use. Instead, they are taken to pawn shops or traded, making it harder to track where they came from.

When storing items at a storage facility, both officials note that it is important to research and ask the facility about what type of precautions they take to protect items.

"Make sure you've got good locks on the facilities," Wyffels said. "Make sure you've got good lighting if possible. If you're renting from someone who owns it (a facility), maybe part of the consideration when you rent is lighting or video surveillance. More and more of those garages that are association-based will have those kinds of technology in place. Then make sure you're insured; that's another good idea."

Another vulnerable target for theft in the winter months are summer lake homes, or homes that are left vacant while residents go elsewhere for the winter months.

Still, there are precautions that can be taken when leaving a home for an extended period of time. If planning to leave town, it's a good idea to inform trusted neighbors of your plans and even give them a key, says Wyffels.

"It's nice to build good relationships with your neighbors, so you can look out for one another," Wyffels said. "Communicate what your efforts are. If you're going to go away for the winter or whatever, have somebody check on your home, check your thermostat, make sure the pipes aren't frozen, look for tracks. Just kind of pay attention to the environment and always call. If there's something weird or out of place, just call the police."

Additionally, when a resident is leaving a home for longer than a few days, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office does offer residence checks.

"If a person is leaving for an extended period of time, they can fill out a residence check form and then the deputies go out periodically and check the residences," Wolbersen said.

Residence check forms can be filled out at the Sheriff's Office, or by visiting www.co.douglas.mn.us/dc/home-checks.aspx.

If you find yourself a victim of a storage unit or vacant home theft, it is important to report the crime, even if you have little to no information apart from what is missing.

"Report it if you have something missing," Wyffels said. "At least let the police know. Often times, how we settle these things is they go on awhile and all of a sudden you get a lead and are on to the suspects, and you kind of solve a whole bunch all at once."

As far as the current storage unit break-in investigations go, the sheriff's office asks that anyone with information come forward.

"We're currently actively investigating some (break-ins) and we're looking for help from the public as well," Wolbersen said. "We talked to some people and are following up on a limited amount of leads we've got. If the public has information, we would appreciate them providing it to us."

Tips to keep stored belongings safe

Do your research. If using a storage facility, check for good lighting, video surveillance, and quality locks.

Insurance: For high value items, make sure they are insured in case of theft or damage.

Extended absences: Let a neighbor know your plans, leave them a key and ask them to check in. Don't announce your plans on social media.

Use law enforcement. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office provides residence checks. Fill out a form at the Sheriff's Office, or by visiting www.co.douglas.mn.us/dc/home-checks.aspx.

Report suspicious activity. Call law enforcement if something is awry, even if nothing is missing. If law enforcement is aware, they can make note and check the area more often.