Ag association seeks fair manager

Overseeing the fair and its operations is usually the job of the fair board secretary, along with the members of the fair board, said Don Kleine, president of the Douglas County Fair Board.

"We want someone who can coordinate all the events of the fair," said Kleine.

In the description of the job, which can be found on the Douglas County Fair website, the fair manager will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Douglas County Fairgrounds and its facilities and for overseeing all aspects of the annual fair, which includes, but is not limited to, 4-H, open class, animals, entertainment, grounds and building usage, maintenance, parking, vendors and communications.

"There are so many facets that need to come together," said Kleine. "We decided we needed someone to coordinate, at the direction of the president and the board, all of these things."

The job will be year-round and part-time, consisting of about eight to nine hours per week and the person can work from home for part of the year — from Oct. 1 through May 15. From May 16 through Sept. 30, the fair manager will work out of the office at the fairgrounds. And during the week of the fair, the person can expect to work a 60-hour week.

"This is new and exciting for us," said Kleine. "Because of the significance of this event in Douglas County, this is a positive thing. We want someone to help foster the growth in a positive way and be the glue to help us build a community-strong event."

Attendance for the fair has steadily increased since 2014, when an estimated 41,000 attended. In 2015, there was an estimated 42,000 and this year's fair brought in roughly 42,500 people.

Kleine added that the Douglas County Fair is not county-owned or managed. However, each year, Douglas County allocates money toward the fair, which is "owned" by the Douglas County Agricultural Association. This year's proposed amount, said Kleine, is $6,000. The ag association has also been the benefactor of in-kind services from Douglas County in the past, he said, and it is anticipating a similar partnership for the coming year.

The association meets monthly except in Aug., Oct. and Dec. Membership, with its annual $5 dues, is open to all residents of Douglas County.

Next year's Douglas County Fair will take place Aug. 17-20. To learn more about the fair manager position or the fair itself, visit the Douglas County Fair website at www.dcmnfair.com.