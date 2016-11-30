Search
    Earning their turkey

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 6:00 a.m.
    At the sound of a horn, participants set out to run the Alexandria Area YMCA's Turkey Trot 5K. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

    Nearly 120 racers earned their right to eat some extra turkey or maybe an extra slice of pie for participating in the Alexandria Area YMCA's Turkey Trot 5K.

    The annual event took place last Thursday morning, Nov. 24.

    The top three males and top three females also earned a medal. The top males were Kyle Vandertuin, first, 18:58; Dan Quiggle, second, 21:24; and Harold Peterson, third, 21:46. The top three females were Andi Tripp, first, 24:09; Amanda Haack, second, 24:38; and Tara Jensen, third, 25:19. For pictures and a full list of participants, go to the YMCA's Facebook page.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
