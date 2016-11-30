Earning their turkey

Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.