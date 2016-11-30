Earning their turkey
Nearly 120 racers earned their right to eat some extra turkey or maybe an extra slice of pie for participating in the Alexandria Area YMCA's Turkey Trot 5K.
The annual event took place last Thursday morning, Nov. 24.
The top three males and top three females also earned a medal. The top males were Kyle Vandertuin, first, 18:58; Dan Quiggle, second, 21:24; and Harold Peterson, third, 21:46. The top three females were Andi Tripp, first, 24:09; Amanda Haack, second, 24:38; and Tara Jensen, third, 25:19. For pictures and a full list of participants, go to the YMCA's Facebook page.