Local lawmakers assigned to committees

Westrom said that a strong agricultural economy is vital for state and local communities.

"Whether it's crops, livestock, food processing, or other types of value-added agriculture, it is important that we keep our taxes low and find ways to streamline any regulations that hinder our farmers and agricultural manufactures," Westrom said. "Strong agriculture is strong rural development."

Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria in District 8, was named chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Finance.

"I look forward to the start of the next legislative year on January 3 when I and my fellow Republicans look forward to offering up solutions that work for the state of Minnesota," Ingebrigtsen said.

Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria in District 8B, will serve as chair of the Subcommittee on Childcare Access and Affordability for the 2017-2018 legislative sessions. The subcommittee falls under the purview of the Health and Human Services Reform Committee.

"This subcommittee will work to tackle the issues of rising child care care costs, decreased care options around the state, and navigating federal and state regulations and mandates," said Franson. "As a working mother and former child care provider, I understand the need for quality, affordable child care in Minnesota, and look forward to working with members of both parties to find commonsense solutions to these issues."

Franson previously served as the chair of the Select Committee on Affordable Childcare.

Earlier last week, Republican leaders announced that Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck in District 12B, will remain chairman of the House Agriculture Policy Committee.

When the Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 3, 2017, Republicans will control both the House and the Senate for only the second time in the last 40 years. After winning 34 of 67 Senate seats in the Nov. 8 election, Republicans will have their first four-year majority since the Senate switched to party designations in 1976.