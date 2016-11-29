Proposed rules for landlords draw heat

Seventeen people, most of them rental property owners who strongly opposed the new rules, spoke at a public hearing. The ordinance, which was recommended by the city's legislative committee, sprang from Community Conversation meetings over the slum-like conditions of some rental properties in the city.

The ordinance establishes procedures about how the city's police department and housing regulatory agencies should communicate with rental property owners about illegal activities at their properties — animal noise, disorderly conduct, gambling, prostitution, and selling of drugs, alcohol or weapons. The illegal activity must result in a conviction, not just an arrest.

Modeled after rules enacted in St. Cloud, the ordinance doesn't create any new categories of violations. Instead, it refers to existing city ordinances and state laws, and provides the city with a way to give direct notice to a property owner about a violation, according to City Administrator Marty Schultz.

The ordinance uses a "four strikes" process against landlords with tenants who run afoul of the law — notice of an initial violation, a second notice of a similar violation within a year, a third notice that would trigger a civil fine, and a fourth notice, which could lead to revoking the rental license for at least 30 days along with an additional fine.

During the hearing, rental property owners said the ordinance, while well intentioned, misses the mark by trying to make landlords responsible for their tenants' behavior.

"People have to be accountable for their own actions," said Jerry Rapp, a rental property owner, adding that trying to make landlords responsible is "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

Rental property owner John Widmark told the council that landlords want a healthy community and fair housing for all economic factions, but the ordinance could create problems such as profiling or refusing to rent to some tenants who are considered at too high of a risk for causing trouble.

Marv Martinson, a rental property owner since the 1970s, said he was irked when he read the proposed ordinance. "How am I supposed to know what is going on — I can't check on what my tenants are doing," he said. "I don't need any more regulations from the city."

Tom Lynch, another rental property owner, warned that the city has got a "tiger by the tail" and said more time is needed to work out an ordinance that doesn't put all the burdens on property owners.

"It's not ready to go," he said. "It's like a race car at the starting line without an engine."

Three residents thanked the council for taking on the issue although they said more time may be needed to gain a broader perspective. Jennie Hevern, who has worked with the Salvation Army, suggested forming a housing coalition to address the problems.

Sandy Susag of Kenwood Street noted that rental properties in her neighborhood drew 60 police calls in six months involving criminal activity. She said the council should work on refining the ordinance. "You have to start somewhere," she said.

Gail Kulp, a Birch Ave. resident, said the city must address the need for affordable, safe rental housing, even if does draw some heat. "It's time to act and do the right thing," she said.

After hearing all the concerns that were raised, the council unanimously approved Todd Jensen's motion to table the issue until the council's Feb. 27 meeting.

As many in the large crowd got up to leave, Mayor Sara Carlson thanked them for attending.

"You guys have been heard — loud and clear," she said.