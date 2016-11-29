Five things to know from city council

The city's planning commision worked on the plan for six months, gathering public input from partners, stakeholders and the general public.

The plan was developed jointly by the Douglas County Agricultural Association, which owns about 60 acres of the land, and the city, which owns about 41 acres. Others involved in the process were Douglas County, which owns land to the south of the fairgrounds, and Viking Speedway and the Runestone Go-Kart Association, which leases land from the agricultural association.

The ag association owns the buildings that sit on land leased from the city and it wants to develop a repair and replacement plan for those structures. The lease expires in 18 and a half years.

The plan shows how the city and association might develop the full 101-acre site over the long term.

The master plan keeps the fairgrounds and the race track in their present locations and includes steps to make the entire area more attractive and usable on a year-round basis by creating walking and parkway areas; an enclosed fieldhouse; an event center; multi-use athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball that could also accommodate parking during the week of the fair; an improved walking connection and "village green" between the Runestone Community Center and the fairgrounds; and an extensive greenway along the western edge of the property to take advantage of the natural open space that's there.

The cost for the additional streets, water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer to accommodate the development is estimated at $3.47 million.

The cost was a concern for Don Kleine, president of the agricultural association, who spoke to the council during the public comment period at the start of the meeting. He said that the dollar figures were not disclosed until this month and he didn't want the future of the fair placed in jeopardy some day because of "economics."

The plan also includes space near County Road 82 for the private development of a lodging facility and restaurant.

Council member Virgil Batesole, after citing some of Kleine's concerns, was the only council member who voted against the plan.

Tax increment financing districts

The council voted to decertify tax increment financing districts 23 and 34.

The financing helped build Bridgewater Estates at 720 22nd Ave. and helped Douglas Machine construct Alexandria Douglas Metal Finishing, said Nicole Fernholz, director of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission.

The TIF for Bridgewater Estates started in 2001 and ended in December 2015. Douglas Machine's TIF was approved in 2006 and the final payment on the note will be received next month.

Liquor licenses

After holding a public hearing, the council renewed the on-sale and Sunday liquor licenses for 17 establishments — Boulder Tap House, Elks Lodge, Angelina's Restaurant, Bello Cucina, DJ's Tap House and Grill, D. Michael B's, Depot Express, Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagles, Fat Daddy's/Broadway Ballroom, Mi Mexico, Pike and Pint Grill, Raaper's Eatery and Ale, Holiday Inn, Tennessee Roadhouse, VFW Post and Zorbaz.

The licenses cost $3,600.

All the establishments met the city's requirements to have at least 15 percent of their business generated through food sales.

No one opposed the licenses.

In a separate action, the council approved DJ's Tap House's for an outdoor patio next year where alcohol and food will be served. The council denied the request earlier this year because it didn't meet parking requirements. The new plan is to move tables and chairs from inside the restaurant onto the patio and to use two parking spots next to a walk-in freezer. Cement will be poured and the area will be fenced in.

The council also renewed the off-sale liquor license for Cash Wise Liquors in Alexandria. The fee was $200.

Environmental action fund

The council agreed to pay a voluntary assessment of $4,669 to the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities Environmental Action Fund.

The fund will support legislative, legal and regulatory efforts of the coalition to advocate for environmental interests of Greater Minnesota cities.

According to the coalition, cities are facing an onslaught of new and future regulations on their public wastewater treatment and stormwater management systems.

The new regulations include new standards for phosphorus, chloride, sulfate, nitrate and anti-degradation.

The issue is important locally because Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District is considering a significant capital improvement project in 2019 or 2020 to reduce the phosphorus levels its plant is discharging into Lake Winona.

The coalition said it will oppose "ill-conceived regulations that aren't grounded in sound, scientific rationale and fail to produce measurable benefits to water quality."

The coalition said it realizes that some additional regulations and efforts from cities will be required to ensure clean water in the state and added that its member cities are willing to work in a partnership to improve water quality as long as the state helps provide additional funding.

Alexandria's assessment was based on a population estimate of 13,340 or 35-cents per person.

Batesole opposed the assessment. He said ALASD should pay for it.

Public works equipment

The council called for bids to lease five vehicles for the public works department that will replace models from 1992, 1994 and 1996.

Vehicles proposed to be purchased include a plow truck, two one-ton chassis trucks with dump boxes and Tommy Lifts, one one-ton chassis truck with Tommy Lift and a one and three-quarter ton long box with Tommy Lift.

The combined cost is estimated at about $308,000. The annual lease payment, without interest, would be $61,624 for five years.

All the vehicles that will be replaced have at least 110,000 miles on them or have been removed from service because of their poor condition.