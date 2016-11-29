Contracts approved for police officers, sergeants

Officers will be paid $4,417 a month in their first year, which will increase to $4,843 in their second year and to $5,098 in their third year.

At the start of 2016, the pay for sergeants was converted to a performance-based pay system with salaries that range from $5,850 a month to $6,359.

Starting with their first paycheck in 2017, sergeants will receive a 1.5 increase to their base wage. Investigators will receive an additional amount equal to 4 percent of their base monthly salary.

In addition to their base pay, officers and sergeants may also receive performance-based pay increases ranging from 1.5 to 3 percent.

Some other changes for officers and sergeants: They will now receive one extra week of vacation when they have served 20 years on the force instead of an extra day; they will receive $900, up from $800, for uniform allotment in a calendar year; they will get 93 cents per hour for shift differentials, up from 92 cents.

Following are some other odds and ends that popped up at Monday's council meeting.

Vacation/travel policy

At the recommendation of the city's personnel committee, the council updated the vacation accrual policy for non-union city employees. Full-time employees with 20 or more years of service will receive an additional week of vacation, bringing it to five weeks per year.

Also, the council voted to table proposed changes for reimbursements to non-union employers who are traveling within the state on city business. The issue was tabled because the changes as written now, would also include elected officials. Council members wanted to keep those rates separate.

The updated policy would use per diem rates for non-local travel and the amounts will vary depending on the employee's destination. The 2016 rates are $11 for breakfast, $12 for lunch and $23 for dinner. The new policy would stay current with standard out-state continental U.S. rates, known as CONUS. A partial day meal allowance would be paid if less than a full day of travel is used.

Right now, meal expenses are reimbursed based on a fixed amount per meal substantiated with receipts.

RCC open house

An open house will take place at the Runestone Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. A ribbon-cutting is set for 4:30 p.m.

User groups will conduct demonstrations on the west rink and the evening will conclude with a regularly scheduled girls high school game in the RCC main rink at 7:15 p.m. against River Lakes.

Water tanker

The council approved a request from the Alexandria Fire Department to purchase a 2009 Freightliner all-wheel drive to replace an existing 1988 water tanker through the Department of Natural Resources' federal excess property program.

The military paid $186,000 for the vehicle while the city will only pay up to $5,000, according to Fire Chief Jeff Karrow.

The fire department will eventually request permission to call for proposals to convert the truck into a water tender or tanker. Karrow expects that will cost between $155,000 and $175,000, which is still only about half of the $400,000 that the fire department budgeted for the tanker.

The tanker will hold 3,000 gallons, replacing a 2,000-gallon tanker.

Solar energy ordinance

The council agreed to amend city code to regulate solar energy systems within the city.

The ordinance permits, as an accessory use, solar energy systems while protecting the health, safety and welfare of residents and their properties.

It establishes standards for height, location, setbacks, coverage and feeder lines. Building-integrated solar energy systems are exempt from the requirements.

The rules also consider aesthetics. Systems must use colors that blend with the color of the roof or other structure.

Irving Street reconstruction

The council approved an engineering agreement for a project that will replace waterlines in very poor condition under Irving Street between 15th Ave. and the Douglas County Hospital.

Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates will do the engineering at a cost of $42,620.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $279,436. The city's portion would come from its capital improvement fund, which has a balance of $2.46 million.

Rosewood Lane ditch

The council approved an engineering agreement for a project that will make the paved shoulders on Rosewood Lane better match the in-slope of the ditch.

Widseth Smith and Nolting will provide the engineering at a cost of $22,554.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $147,850, which will be paid entirely through state aid funds.

Stonemanor plat

The council approved a final plat for Stonemanor Second Addition near 50th Ave.

The preliminary plat was approved as part of a planned unit development back in 2012.

The final plat subdivides two existing outlots from Stonemanor. It includes one lot for a phase two apartment building and the space for the required parking and stormwater management.

New financial software

The council agree to call for proposals to develop a new financial software system for the city.

The city's current system is about 20 years old.

The action was recommended by Abdo Eick and Meyers Financial Solutions after it conducted a financial management process evaluation.

The cost of the evaluation is $18,200.

Gambling license

A charitable gambling permit was issued to St. Mary's School to sell raffles for an event on Feb. 28.