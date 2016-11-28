Property damage accident, Jeep ran off the road, struck multiple tractor plows and destroyed a good amount of property, County Road 7 NW, Brandon.

Assault, comp neighbor’s son kicked at her dog and yelled at them, Evansville.

Public assist, comp was driving on County Road 22 and his front passenger window shattered, doesn’t know what happened, County Road 22 NW and Majestic Lane NW, Alexandria.

Friday, Nov. 25

Public assist, helping a jogger who's being chased by a dog, owner of dogs came out and picked his two yellow labs up, Garfield.

Public assist, Sutters would like lights for traffic while he does a pull out, assisted with lights for tow company, Alex.

Shooting complaint, shooting guns from the road while cars are coming by, person one was sighting in shotgun with sons, the shooting was in a safe direction, Garfield.

Criminal damage to property, comp has driven past the Viking Trail Resort twice and has heard a ping, it appears that someone is shooting bb's at vehicles, spoke to person one and two, person two admitted to shooting at vehicles with his BB gun, had a long talk about why that was a bad idea, BB gun taken as evidence, Alex.

Suspicious activity, tan four-door car in their driveway. male states that his vehicle has broken down, delivery vehicle having mechanical trouble, tow arrived and removed vehicle, Alex.

Harassment, party in lobby to report harassment from the father of her child, Alex.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Suspicious person, male at door asking to use phone charger, approximately 20 years old wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans, deputies spoke with numerous residents in the area that stated a male party had been in the area knocking on doors, deputies checked the area, located an unoccupied vehicle but were unable to locate the individual that drove the vehicle, no signs of any criminal activity were located, male party appeared to be looking for assistance, but was never located, Alex.

Child custody matter, civil dispute, mother won't return kids after her time with them, comp wanted it documented that person two did not return their mutual children to him, advised to report this to his local Sheriff's Office (Benton County) and to consult with his attorney, Alex.

Public assist, AAA called stating they took a call of a white Ford van in the ditch and they do not know if anyone tended to it, person got help, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, thinks someone is in the attic, caller is standing by the door watching to see if they come out, checked residence, did not locate anyone in attic or residence, Evansville.

Burning complaint, stating there is a large grass fire near the road that appears unattended, no activations listed in the area, heading back that way to make contact with homeowner, dispatch attempted to call but no contact was made, fire is contained, no burning permit required with snow cover, no prohibited materials seen in fire, Evansville.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Theft, two people in custody by manager, did not pay, person one and two were able to come to a civil agreement with the manager, no law enforcement action taken, Kensington.

Shooting complaint, comp hearing multiple shots and say bullets are whizzing over his building, located where suspect was shooting, unsafe backstop for shooting, rounds are most likely carrying as far as comp's residence, Alex.

Public assist, 2-year-old locking in car, vehicle unlocked, Kensington.

Fight/assault, was riding with person one who was driving erratically, parties were separated for evening and vehicle was left parked and locked at Dollar Tree parking lot, Alex.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Fight/assault, complaint of yelling for at least a couple of hours in apartment and in the hall, advised to quiet down.

Traveler’s aid, comp needs help making arrangements for staying until the Greyhound bus leaves tomorrow.

Suspicious activity, customer refusing to leave, customer left while on the phone.

Suspicious activity, red Grand Prix with donut and towel in back seat, vehicle gone.

Fire, leaking gas and it is going under another car.

Hit and run, vehicle hit cart corral and then his vehicle, he got partial plate of suspect vehicle, comp will wait by front door.

Suicide threats, male left in a light silver Impala and stated he is going to shoot himself, has a loaded handgun with him.

Friday, Nov. 25

Assault, stated a red car was following him, party in car flashed a handgun.

Threats, comp stating she got a text from an unknown number saying "die" and would like someone to stop over, no direct threat made.

Theft, someone stole comp’s phone at Walmart.

Criminal damage to property, windows on showroom are busted out.

Public assist, comp has paid rent through the weekend, but her landlord is harassing her and telling her to leave immediately, called comp back, she said everything was worked out now.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Public assist, grandson’s foot caught wooden chair, child’s foot became unstuck.

Public assist, setting up for Christmas, provided assistance.

Property damage crash, van taking off, person one was given a verbal warning about failure to yield from a stop sign, 10th Ave E.

Property damage crash, minor crash, no injuries, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, no injuries, 10th Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Runaway, 16-year-old female left last night to stay at friend’s, left friend’s this morning and won’t come home, mom has been in contact with her, mom will provide phone number, juvenile entered as runaway.

Theft, theft from vehicle.

Check welfare of person, last spoke with her step mother on Wednesday, stepmother told her that her father has had a mini stroke, she is now not answering the phone and comp is concerned that her father won't go to a doctor, she would like an officer to call while they are there because she hasn't been able to talk to her father, made contact with comp and she will continue to try and make contact.

Threats, received threats over parking, is now in Long Prairie and will call when he gets home, comp wanted person one spoken to about telling other people at work that he was going to wait for him in the parking lot, incident happened in Long Prairie.

Threats, daughter is being threatened, person four wanted it documented that person one and two were looking for marijuana and didn’t get any, they then made threats toward person three.

Check welfare of person, his girlfriend had an allergic reaction this morning and went to the doctor, she was supposed to be in Grand Forks this afternoon and her mom stated she is not there, comp last contact with her was about noon, person one was fine, gave her information about a possible restraining order.

Public assist, employees would like officers in the parking lot at closing, there was a strange incident that happened earlier that made them uneasy, supervisor will watch the tape tomorrow.

Public assist, is locked in a wash bay, bay closest to the office, comp was able to get out, left message for wash advising of situation.

Public assist, requesting a ride to wife of a patient back to Grand Arbor.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Suspicious activity, car alarm going off on Irving St., alarm shut off when officer arrived.

Criminal damage to property, comp's garage door has been hit, vehicle collided with rear of garage, attempt to locate tenant who damaged property.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Theft, theft from vehicle.

Theft, comp has individual in the loss prevention office.

Suspicious vehicle, officer following suspect vehicle they have been looking for.

Drug-related activity, comp stating there is a huge cloud of smoke from people smoking weed and she would like someone to check it out.

Public assist, comp stating his ex is there and he needs to leave but cannot until she leaves, verbal argument over property between husband and wife going through a divorce, advised that it is a civil issue.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.