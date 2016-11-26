Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Christmas season lights up in Alexandria - w/video

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 10:02 a.m.
    1 / 2
    The crowd looks over the decorated Christmas trees during the Parade of Trees at the Runestone Museum. (Photo by Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 2

    The Christmas season kicked off in Alexandria Friday night with the annual lighting ceremony of the downtown Christmas lights. 

    The ceremony was part of the Runestone Museum's Christmas in the Fort. Festivities continue today, Saturday, Nov. 26, at the musuem as Santa will be available for a "meet and greet" from 12:30 to 4 p.m. 

    In addition, the community is invited to vote for a favorite Christmas tree in the second annual Parade of Trees at the museum. Voting and viewing continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

    Last year's winner of the Parade of Trees was Yesterday's Antiques. 

    Explore related topics:NewschristmasChristmas in the FortParade of TreesRunestone MuseumLighting Ceremony
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness