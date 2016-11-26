Christmas season lights up in Alexandria - w/video
The Christmas season kicked off in Alexandria Friday night with the annual lighting ceremony of the downtown Christmas lights.
The ceremony was part of the Runestone Museum's Christmas in the Fort. Festivities continue today, Saturday, Nov. 26, at the musuem as Santa will be available for a "meet and greet" from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
In addition, the community is invited to vote for a favorite Christmas tree in the second annual Parade of Trees at the museum. Voting and viewing continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year's winner of the Parade of Trees was Yesterday's Antiques.