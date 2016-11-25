Ready to light up tonight

Alexandria Light and Power workers install Christmas decorations and lights above Broadway in Alexandria Monday. The lights will be turned on Friday night during the annual Christmas in the Fort event at the Runestone Museum. The free event starts at 3 p.m. The community also can view the Parade of Trees on Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

