Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Fire, farm building, reporting a machine shed fire at her sister's place, sister was unable to contact LEC or Fire Department by phone, Osakis.

Property damage crash, vehicle one slid off the curve into vehicle two, minor crash report complete, Alex.

Runaway, last seen around 5 p.m., got into an argument with grandma and left the home, female was transported back to residence, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Public assist, gave ride.

Property damage crash, 6th Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Suspicious vehicle, reporting a silver pickup parked in front of his house, believes the owner doesn't live in area, all appears OK, left a voicemail with the owner.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, minor, Robert St NE.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, black Fusion skidded into parked car, 5th Ave E/Nokomis St.

Theft, theft of liquor.

Fraud, wishes to report fraud/theft.

Crash with other property, reporting a Piccadilly Pizza semi hit the crosswalk button stand knocking it over, semi last seen eastbound on 6th.

Juvenile trouble, report of two young kids on the ice.

Suspicious activity, reporting someone pointed a rifle barrel out of the kitchen window next door, she believes house is rented by tech students, she didn't hear any shots and now the window is closed, spoke with person inside building, person didn't know anything about the gun, were all advised they can't shoot a gun in city limits.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious person, 12 to 14-year-old old wearing shorts walking west past the Pilot, unable to locate.

Public assist, questions for officer, answered comp's questions about how to speak with parent about moving out.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp states someone hacked Facebook account and she would like phone call, just wanted it documented that someone set up a Facebook using her name and the phone number.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, State Hwy 29 S.

Child custody matter, comp wanted to know about child custody, trespassing complaint.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has driven by his home eight to nine times in the last hour, checked area, unable to locate.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.