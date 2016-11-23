Men rescue deer trapped on ice near Evansville
On Monday morning, it was reported to the DNR that a deer was struggling to escape from a small lake outside Evansville.
When the DNR stated they were unable to help due to liability issues, some men in Evansville decided to take matters into their own hands.
The men took a boat out on the ice, lassoed the deer and drug it to safety.
The men involved in the rescue included Jamie Englund, Dan Evavold, Justin Evavold, Gavin Henningsen, David Berry, Trevor Englund and Ben Hohman.