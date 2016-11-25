YOU ASKED: What are the rules surrounding panhandlers?

A reader asked what the rules are surrounding such circumstances, and if the behavior is allowed.

According to Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels, there is nothing illegal about panhandling unless the person is in the way of the interstate.

"Where they are sitting doing that is not illegal," he said. "Sometimes where it becomes illegal or wrong is when they're in the right of way in the interstate. They can't do it there under statute. But where they're located by Walmart and Doolittles is not illegal and it's their constitutional right to do that."

According to Wyffels, most of the panhandlers in the area are just passing through on their way to elsewhere.

"Most of those people are transient people moving from community to community," he said. "Lots of them are not local. Most of the time when we've encountered them for various reasons, whether it be people's concerns or to check them out or whatever, most of the time they're not from here."

Though panhandling is legal, the police chief says that if citizens are concerned, officers will check on the situation. More often than not though, the officers are unable to do more than that due to the legality of the situation.

"When somebody calls concerned, we try to respond and check it out," Wyffels said. "I think their intent is really to have them go away and stop it, and we don't make them go away or have them stop it because it is not illegal."

