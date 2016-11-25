Higher standards for dual-credit classes

The rule affects teachers who teach concurrent-enrollment classes, commonly known as dual-credit classes, and requires teachers to have either a content-specific master's degree or 18 graduate credit hours in the subject area they teach, in addition to the master's degree they already have.

Dual-credit classes are classes taught by a high school teacher who holds a master's degree, with students eligible to get a college credit, as well as high school credit.

These differ from the post-secondary education option, or PSEO, in which a high school student takes a class at a college that is taught by a college professor. It also is different than advanced placement classes. With AP classes, which are extremely rigorous, students take an exam at the end and if they pass, then they can get the college credit. AP classes are also more widely accepted by all colleges because of the level of rigor. Concurrent and PSEO credits are widely accepted by schools within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, but other colleges are not required to accept them.

The Higher Learning Commission, which accredits colleges and universities in Minnesota is giving concurrent-enrollment teachers until 2022 to meet the standard.

Alexandria School Superintendent Julie Critz said all teachers in District 206 who teach concurrent-enrollment classes have a master's degree already, but only one teacher in the district holds a content-specific master's degree.

Most of the teachers, she said, hold a master's in teaching and learning or a master's in curriculum and instruction, and a few of them hold a master's in technology integration.

However, the Higher Learning Commission is clamping down on its standards and wants to make sure teachers hold a master's in the specific content area or have the necessary graduate credit hours.

For example, Critz said if a teacher is teaching a dual credit math class, the teacher would need a master's in math or the graduate credit hours, and that the master's in teaching and learning would not meet the Higher Learning Commission's standards.

About 16 teachers will be affected by the credentialing requirements, Critz said.

For the 2016-2017 school year, there are 977 student registrations for dual credit classes; some students are taking more than one concurrent-enrollment course at a time.

The cost

It is estimated that for teachers who are needing the 18 credits, the cost will be roughly $10,000.

Teachers in District 206 are very fortunate, said Critz, in that there may be an option to get the credits paid for through a grant. Districts who are part of the Lakes Country Service Cooperative may have an option because the cooperative has partnered with Minnesota State University-Moorhead to provide the missing content area credits for teachers who have a non-content area master's degree, Critz said. However, teachers who do not qualify for the grant will have to pay for the credits themselves.

The value

Critz said that many school districts across the state, including Alexandria, believe there is great value in a teaching and learning or a curriculum and instruction master's degree. These types of programs, said Critz, emphasize skills in "how to teach and reach students."

"This provides research and best practice information about teaching methods and also new and different ways to assess how well students have learned information," Critz said. "It's the 'how' of how can we reach students better."

A master's degree in the content area, she said, focuses on a deeper understanding of the content or the "what" the teachers are teaching the students.

"So while we technically don't follow the requirements of the commission by requiring a content-specific master's degree, we do require and encourage our teachers to get a master's degree," said Critz. "We believe that helping teachers learn new teaching methods allows them to personalize learning and engage students differently."

She also said that the district believes that a master's degree program that blends the "what" with the "how" makes great sense and that either one without the other would leave a void.