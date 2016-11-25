For the Record - Nov. 25, 2016

3. 7:15 p.m. Public Hearing — 2017 on-sale liquor license renewals

A. Craig Hillman request for amendment to on-sale liquor license to allow for outdoor seating

4. 7:15 p.m. Public Hearing — proposed ordinance creating Section 5.09 of City Code regarding landlord responsibility

5. 7:40 p.m. Fire Chief Jeff Karrow — request to purchase federal excess property truck to convert into a water tender

6. 7:45 p.m. AAEDC Executive Director Nicole Fernholz — resolution decertifying tax increment financing districts 23 and 34

7. 7:50 p.m. Communications Coordinator Sara Stadtherr — request for proposal for website redesign

8. 7:55 p.m. Airport Manager Todd Roth — Authorization to accept bids for repairs to Viking (Bellanca) Building fire suppression system

9. 8 p.m. Action items:

A. Request to fund the CGMC environmental action fund

B. Authorization to proceed with financing request for public works vehicles

C. Request for proposals for financial management software

10. 8:05 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Planning Commission's recommendations

11. 8:10 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Irving Street engineering agreement

B. Rosewood Lane shoulder repair engineering agreement

12. 8:15 p.m. City Attorney Tom Jacobson — proposed agreements between city of Alexandria and Law Enforcement Labor Services

13. 8:20 p.m. Assistant City Administrator — HR Director Karin Tank — updates to personnel policy

14. 8:25 p.m. City Administrator Marty Schultz's items of business

15. 8:30 p.m. Old and other business

16. Adjournment

Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Alexandria.

9 a.m. Call to order; invocation; approve agenda; approve minutes of Nov. 15

9:03 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

1. Accept donation

2. Supplemental boating safety grant

9:05 a.m. Brent Birkeland, IT Director

1. Microsoft Enterprise agreement

9:15 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services Director

1. Approve contracts

2. Social Services collections summary

3. Write-offs

9:20 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

1. Excavator-Landscaper license

2. Final plat — Majestic Pines

9:25 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

1. Bills

Items from the Floor

Adjourn

Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.

Upcoming Meetings

Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. — Truth and Taxation meeting in Douglas County Board Room.

Dec. 5-6 — AMC annual conference at Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

BUDGET HEARING

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Commissioner's Board Room, Alexandria

6:30 p.m. Call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, approve agenda

6:31 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer

1. How changes affect property taxes

2. OpenGov transparency tool

3. 2017 budget and levy presentation

4. Public comment

APPROVALS:

1. Resolutions setting budgets for county attorney, auditor-treasurer, county recorder, sheriff

2. Adopt 2017 levy and budget

Adjourn.

Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

HOSPITAL BOARD

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Location: Lobby Meeting Room at Douglas County Hospital, Alexandria.

7:30 a.m. Monthly meeting of the Douglas County Hospital Governing Board.