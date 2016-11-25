For the Record - Nov. 25, 2016
ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL
MONDAY, NOV. 28
1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation, public comments
2. 7:10 p.m. Consent agenda: approve minutes of Nov. 14; approve license applications and authorize issuance
3. 7:15 p.m. Public Hearing — 2017 on-sale liquor license renewals
A. Craig Hillman request for amendment to on-sale liquor license to allow for outdoor seating
4. 7:15 p.m. Public Hearing — proposed ordinance creating Section 5.09 of City Code regarding landlord responsibility
5. 7:40 p.m. Fire Chief Jeff Karrow — request to purchase federal excess property truck to convert into a water tender
6. 7:45 p.m. AAEDC Executive Director Nicole Fernholz — resolution decertifying tax increment financing districts 23 and 34
7. 7:50 p.m. Communications Coordinator Sara Stadtherr — request for proposal for website redesign
8. 7:55 p.m. Airport Manager Todd Roth — Authorization to accept bids for repairs to Viking (Bellanca) Building fire suppression system
9. 8 p.m. Action items:
A. Request to fund the CGMC environmental action fund
B. Authorization to proceed with financing request for public works vehicles
C. Request for proposals for financial management software
10. 8:05 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber
A. Planning Commission's recommendations
11. 8:10 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven
A. Irving Street engineering agreement
B. Rosewood Lane shoulder repair engineering agreement
12. 8:15 p.m. City Attorney Tom Jacobson — proposed agreements between city of Alexandria and Law Enforcement Labor Services
13. 8:20 p.m. Assistant City Administrator — HR Director Karin Tank — updates to personnel policy
14. 8:25 p.m. City Administrator Marty Schultz's items of business
15. 8:30 p.m. Old and other business
16. Adjournment
Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Alexandria.
9 a.m. Call to order; invocation; approve agenda; approve minutes of Nov. 15
9:03 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff
1. Accept donation
2. Supplemental boating safety grant
9:05 a.m. Brent Birkeland, IT Director
1. Microsoft Enterprise agreement
9:15 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services Director
1. Approve contracts
2. Social Services collections summary
3. Write-offs
9:20 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director
1. Excavator-Landscaper license
2. Final plat — Majestic Pines
9:25 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer
1. Bills
Items from the Floor
Adjourn
Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.
Upcoming Meetings
Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. — Truth and Taxation meeting in Douglas County Board Room.
Dec. 5-6 — AMC annual conference at Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
BUDGET HEARING
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Commissioner's Board Room, Alexandria
6:30 p.m. Call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, approve agenda
6:31 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer
1. How changes affect property taxes
2. OpenGov transparency tool
3. 2017 budget and levy presentation
4. Public comment
APPROVALS:
1. Resolutions setting budgets for county attorney, auditor-treasurer, county recorder, sheriff
2. Adopt 2017 levy and budget
Adjourn.
Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
HOSPITAL BOARD
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Location: Lobby Meeting Room at Douglas County Hospital, Alexandria.
7:30 a.m. Monthly meeting of the Douglas County Hospital Governing Board.