    For the Record - Nov. 25, 2016

    By Shirley Helberg Today at 6:00 a.m.

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    MONDAY, NOV. 28

    1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation, public comments

    2. 7:10 p.m. Consent agenda: approve minutes of Nov. 14; approve license applications and authorize issuance

    3. 7:15 p.m. Public Hearing — 2017 on-sale liquor license renewals

    A. Craig Hillman request for amendment to on-sale liquor license to allow for outdoor seating

    4. 7:15 p.m. Public Hearing — proposed ordinance creating Section 5.09 of City Code regarding landlord responsibility

    5. 7:40 p.m. Fire Chief Jeff Karrow — request to purchase federal excess property truck to convert into a water tender

    6. 7:45 p.m. AAEDC Executive Director Nicole Fernholz — resolution decertifying tax increment financing districts 23 and 34

    7. 7:50 p.m. Communications Coordinator Sara Stadtherr — request for proposal for website redesign

    8. 7:55 p.m. Airport Manager Todd Roth — Authorization to accept bids for repairs to Viking (Bellanca) Building fire suppression system

    9. 8 p.m. Action items:

    A. Request to fund the CGMC environmental action fund

    B. Authorization to proceed with financing request for public works vehicles

    C. Request for proposals for financial management software

    10. 8:05 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

    A. Planning Commission's recommendations

    11. 8:10 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

    A. Irving Street engineering agreement

    B. Rosewood Lane shoulder repair engineering agreement

    12. 8:15 p.m. City Attorney Tom Jacobson — proposed agreements between city of Alexandria and Law Enforcement Labor Services

    13. 8:20 p.m. Assistant City Administrator — HR Director Karin Tank — updates to personnel policy

    14. 8:25 p.m. City Administrator Marty Schultz's items of business

    15. 8:30 p.m. Old and other business

    16. Adjournment

    Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

    COMMISSIONERS

    REGULAR MEETING

    TUESDAY, NOV. 29

    Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Alexandria.

    9 a.m. Call to order; invocation; approve agenda; approve minutes of Nov. 15

    9:03 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

    1. Accept donation

    2. Supplemental boating safety grant

    9:05 a.m. Brent Birkeland, IT Director

    1. Microsoft Enterprise agreement

    9:15 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services Director

    1. Approve contracts

    2. Social Services collections summary

    3. Write-offs

    9:20 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

    1. Excavator-Landscaper license

    2. Final plat — Majestic Pines

    9:25 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

    1. Bills

    Items from the Floor

    Adjourn

    Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.

    Upcoming Meetings

    Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. — Truth and Taxation meeting in Douglas County Board Room.

    Dec. 5-6 — AMC annual conference at Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

    COMMISSIONERS

    BUDGET HEARING

    THURSDAY, DEC. 1

    Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Commissioner's Board Room, Alexandria

    6:30 p.m. Call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, approve agenda

    6:31 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer

    1. How changes affect property taxes

    2. OpenGov transparency tool

    3. 2017 budget and levy presentation

    4. Public comment

    APPROVALS:

    1. Resolutions setting budgets for county attorney, auditor-treasurer, county recorder, sheriff

    2. Adopt 2017 levy and budget

    Adjourn.

    Agenda as of Nov. 22, subject to change.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

    HOSPITAL BOARD

    FRIDAY, DEC. 2

    Location: Lobby Meeting Room at Douglas County Hospital, Alexandria.

    7:30 a.m. Monthly meeting of the Douglas County Hospital Governing Board.

