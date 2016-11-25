New classes on deck for high school

At Monday night's regular School District 206 board meeting, Rick Sansted, assistant superintendent, presented the eight-page proposed curriculum and program changes document highlighting the new courses that will be added for the 2017-2018 school year. The document also included the restructured and dropped courses, as well as courses that had a title change.

There were a total of 14 new courses and two dropped courses, as well as 41 other courses that were either restructured or had a title change or both.

Sanstead touched on a couple of the new courses — 3D animation, along with plant breeding and biotechnology. 3D animation has become a staple in the creation of today's cartoons and the "go to" form of cartoon motion picture animation used in Hollywood today. During this course, according to the course description, students will be engaged in creating broadcast graphics, solving problems in engineering, designing and creating creatures and things that don't even exist yet.

Sanstead said that Nathan Knick, an art teacher at the high school, did an internship at Douglas Machine to learn more about 3D animation and that the school district is working with Kevin Brezina, the district's technology director, to make sure the school will have the right tools to use.

"We are excited about this opportunity," Sanstead told the board.

The plant breeding and biotechnology course, according to its description, is an advanced course that will provide students experiences in industry-appropriate applications of plant breeding and biotechnology as it relates to agriculture and improving the production of plants to supply the world's need for food, fiber and fuel.

Sanstead said the district is also excited about this course offering as there seems to be a need for more science-based agriculture classes. The district has even added staff in the ag department, he said.

Looking at the new course offerings as a whole, Sanstead said the district wants to make sure students have access to rigorous content, as well as flexibility.

"Students are craving these type of classes and they want flexibility," said Sanstead.

Dean Anderson, school board chair, said the new course offerings are exciting. The board unanimously approved the proposed curriculum and program changes.

In other school board action

The board approved the following grants and donations:

• A grant of $33.358.45 from the Minnesota Department of Education to be used at Lincoln Elementary School to hire a social worker.

• A donation of $1,599 from the Voyager Parent Advisory Council to be used to purchase classrooms books for teachers.

• A grant of $2,285 from the Lakes Region Arts Council for Community Education. The grant is to be used to help cover the cost of bringing the production of "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" to the Performing Arts Center on Dec. 7.

• A donation of $2,000 from the Girls Hockey Booster Club to upgrade buses and other miscellaneous expenses.

• A donation of $3,698 from the Gymnastics Association to hire a gymnastics booster coach for the 2016-2107 school year.

• A private donation of $1,000 to the high school track team for the purchase of a track timing system.

• Two grants totaling $5,000 from the Math Counts/Lego Robotics Grant for the High Potential Program. The grants will be used to pay for registration fees and materials for Math Counts and Math Masters programs and for the Lego Robotics materials used in the Grade 5 High Potential Program.

The board also approved work agreements for cabinet employees, principals and the confidential employees for both the 2016-2017 school year and the 2017-2018 school year.