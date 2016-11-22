Kensington man sentenced for fleeing police

Scott Dennis Armstrong pleaded guilty to the felony charge and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and 120 days in Douglas County Jail. Judge Dave Battey stayed the prison sentence for three years, meaning that Armstrong won't have to serve the time if he obeys the 22 conditions that were part of the sentence.

Armstrong received credit for the 66 days he spent in jail while his case proceeded. His remaining jail time will be served concurrently to the sentence he received in a Grant County case.

Armstrong was also ordered to pay $585 in fees and fines and was placed on three years supervised probation.

As part of a plea agreement, three misdemeanor charges were dismissed — reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and speeding.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 31, an officer spotted Armstrong on a motorcycle at the Holiday gas station on Third Ave. in Alexandria and knew that he had a suspended driver's license. Later, officers tried to pull over the motorcycle after it went through a stop sign but Armstrong and his female passenger sped away.

The motorcycle went through a ditch on Voyager Drive, and onto County Road 22 and Burr Oak Drive, reaching speeds of 85 to 90 mph.

When Armstrong came to a T intersection, he couldn't navigate the turn and ended up in the ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle but were not seriously injured. After he was checked by ambulance personnel, Armstrong was arrested.