Farm shed catches fire near Osakis

Osakis firefighters and Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded and the fire was extinguished.

The homeowner said the family awoke and saw smoke coming from the shed. They were able to get several pieces of farm machinery out of the shed but several pieces were damaged. The shed received severe fire damage, according to the sheriff's office.

The fire appears to have started from a battery charger on a piece of machinery, the sheriff's office said.

The homeowner suffered some smoke inhalation while removing the machinery, but refused medical treatment on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Freezing rain was falling at the time of the fire and the city of Osakis and Douglas County Public Works responded and put salt and sand on the driveway and secondary roads.