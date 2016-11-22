Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Nov. 21

Order for protection violation, comp has OFP and male is contacting her, called comp who reported she received a text message from suspect at 07:29 this morning, Osakis.

Neighbor dispute, person one upset that person two is blowing snow onto his property, person two previously blew grass clippings onto person one's property and cut the rope along the property line, person two told to stop blowing snow toward person one’s, person two understood, Alex.

Theft, comp came home and found her doors open and her dogs are gone, white Alaskan Malamute and a black lab mix with border collie, missing from person one and two’s garage, comp. is unsure if stolen or they got out on their own, Alex.

Suspicious activity, out with a golf cart, followed two young boys back to their residence, Alex.

Transport juveniles, from jail to Moorhead, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, party checking on his shed at storage units.

Check welfare of person, comp concerned for her brother who lives alone and is sick, she says he started with a cold/flu and told her yesterday his heart was racing, he said he'd make a doctor appointment but didn't, she would like him checked on and if possible talked into going into ER, he is still sick but thinking about going in to the doctor tomorrow, comp was notified, Garfield.

Check welfare of person, comp concerned for her daughter that is living in a house with no power or water and is a meth addict, person one arrested on warrant, she is in process of selling house and is aware of the power/water issues, Evansville.

Public assist, his adult nephew is drinking heavily at location, his parents are out of town at the moment, mom is asking comp to have law enforcement put him in detox or get him help, comp is wondering what to do, made contact with person one at residence, everything appeared to be OK, Alex.

Monday, Nov. 21

Personal injury crash, three-car crash, caller unsure if she is injured, 3rd Ave W.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Fire, vehicle, reporting one of his snowmobiles started smoking and now is fully engulfed, appears to be a gas leak/mechanical failure, no injuries.

Attempted fraud/scam, wants to report scam.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E.

Public assist, comp needs help getting his brother in vehicle, comp stated his brother is on probation is supposed to leave location, comp requesting two officers, brothers wanted person to stay at the house, mother wanted him to go with them, spoke with parties about getting along.

Public assist, airport taxi van driver wants to talk to officer about customer who didn’t pay, parties settled on a price and took care of it themselves.

Assault, reporting assault that just happened in Walmart parking lot.

Traveler’s aid, person placed on bus.

Crash with other property, female went into the yard of Echo Water, driver slipped on some ice and hit a retaining wall, minor damage to the car, could not see any damage to the wall, minor crash report, Nokomis St.

Public assist, comp would like his adult son to go to his own apartment in town, he is intoxicated and cannot drive nor will he let his father drive him there, transported person one to his apartment.

Public assist, comp is at the Americinn and needs a place to stay, she is in town looking for a job and has been sleeping in her vehicle, helped person with one night.

Suspicious activity, approximately 30 minutes ago a male party was in the store waving a gun around, he was not trying to rob them but to sell drugs, he has left, unknown description of the vehicle or direction of travel.

Suspicious activity, comp wants to meet an officer at the law enforcement parking lot, he states that there was a picture of a missing person on Facebook, he has a text from a person that looks very similar and would like an officer to look at them.

Suspicious activity, main door that enters to hallway between Edina and Great Hunan is unlocked and Great Hunan door is open, and no one around, attempted contact with owner and couldn't reach him, nothing out of order, painting a restroom.

