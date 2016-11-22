Cheap gas, more travel for Thanksgiving

AAA last week forecasted that 48.7 million Americans will travel for the holiday, the busiest Thanksgiving period on U.S. roads and in the skies since 2007.

AAA said that between Nov. 23 and 27, a full million more Americans will travel at least 50 miles from their home compared to last year's Thanksgiving holiday.

Gas prices are at their lowest since March, as low as $1.93 per gallon for unleaded regular self service in Alexandria on Sunday, below the statewide average of $1.95, according to GasBuddy Minnesota. Prices were as low as $1.75 Friday in parts of Minnesota.

The national average Friday was $2.15 per gallon.

In Minnesota, gas is about 25 cents per gallon less than Thanksgiving 2015 and more than $1 per gallon cheaper than 2014.

Other than a few months last winter, this is the cheapest gas prices have been since 2008, after the Great Recession hit hard and Americans curtailed their driving.

AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved more than $28 billion so far at the pumps this year compared to the same period last year.

The AAA travel forecast was assembled at research firm IHS, which said it considered jobs, household net worth, the stock market, prices for gasoline and airline tickets, and other factors.

The forecast calls for 43.5 million Americans to take long car trips, 1.9 percent more than last year. AAA expects 3.7 million will travel by air, a 1.6 percent increase. Bus and train trips will grow less than 1 percent, the auto group said.