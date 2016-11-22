Ingebrigtsen to serve as assistant majority leader

Ingebrigtsen will continue his tenure as an assistant leader, having served in the previous biennium. He was the ranking Republican on Natural Resources, Economic Development, and Agriculture Budget Division.

Ingebrigtsen had this to say on the appointment: "I look forward to serving the Republican Caucus in a leadership capacity, while continuing to represent my district. I am excited that voters have given us an opportunity to help lead my district and our state in a positive direction."

Republicans also recently flipped the composition of the Senate to a Republican majority with 34 members.