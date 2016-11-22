A fall for the records

But this year, with mild fall weather extending later in the year, park visitation has increased.

In fact, in October of this year, the park saw 3,176 visitors — that's more than double that of 2015, which saw 1,561. The park is also on track to beat the number of visitors last November. In 2015, it saw 821 visitors during the entire month, whereas halfway through November 2016, that number already stood at 605.

Though the numbers of visitors are not exact, park naturalist Ben Eckhoff says the system for tracking visitors has remained the same for years and is reliable.

"There's a vehicle counter as you drive into the park," he said. "If you just pull in and turn around, it doesn't count. But once you enter the park, then it counts your vehicle. The statewide average is three people per vehicle...so we take vehicle amount times three."

In addition to more overall visitors, the park has also had a jump in number of guests who utilize the park overnight in the past two fall seasons.

"That's people actually camping, not just using the park during the day," Eckhoff said. "From Sept. 15 to Nov. 15, that timeframe, we saw about 1,000 extra people in here for (overnight) use. That's a significant amount of extra sites that are being used."

The park also is hoping to draw a large turnout Friday, Nov. 26, for the second annual Free Park Friday, during which admission to all 75 state parks is free. The idea, says Eckhoff, is that people get outside and moving the day after Thanksgiving.

"Last year, we saw a lot more use of the park, with it being free," he said. "It was an initiative to get people outdoors on that day after Thanksgiving, to get some exercise and enjoy resources. This year, we expect that to be a pretty high attendance and use, not just here, but at all state parks."

Some parks, including Lake Carlos, are also holding programs the day after Thanksgiving. Eckhoff will lead the "Gobble Wobble Turkey Walk Turned Fitness Hike" on Free Park Friday.

"It's a way to get outdoors so you can feel comfortable, especially for those that maybe it's their first or second time being at a state park and they're not knowing what to do," he said. "This is an opportunity to not only ask questions, either at the office or at the program, but to actually experience it with somebody who spends their time here in the park."

As winter approaches, Eckhoff says the good numbers could continue — as long as the snowfall outlook remains positive, as the Farmer's Almanac is predicting. This is because many utilize the park for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding.

"We have people wanting to use snowshoes and skis," Eckhoff said. "This year, I expect there will be even more anticipation around it because we've had two poor snow years in a row. If we get even one good snowfall, especially early on in the season, I think we'll see a high use."