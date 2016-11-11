Voters select council members, mayors

In Carlos, a write-in campaign for Jason Thimmesh for mayor made things interesting. Thimmesh, who sits on the city council, collected 115 votes but fell short of defeating the lone candidate who filed for the office, Daniel Plowman, who received 128 votes.

In Forada, voters were asked to fill two positions on the city council but only one candidate, Michaela Olson, filed, so the other remaining spot had to be determined through write-in votes. A total of 12 write-ins were received for 12 different candidates but some of them were ineligible because they lived outside the city. The city will have to decide how to break the tie.

Here's a look at the final vote totals for contested races:

Evansville mayor

Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 (winner)

Ron Buse: 77

Tim Fiskal: 13

Darren "Tubby" Henrichs: 57

Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

Derek Buse: 182 (winner)

Richard Novotny: 73

Chuck Steffenson: 229 (winner)

Kensington mayor

Randy Peterson: 63

Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 (winner)

Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

John Gran: 97 (winner)

Michael Johnson: 48

Andrew Koloski: 81 (winner)

Brian Randt (inc.): 49

Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 (winner)

Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 (winner)

Jason Karl: 32

Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 (winner)

Justin Dahlheimer: 483 (winner)

Joseph Nathe: 256