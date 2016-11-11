Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Voters select council members, mayors

    By Al Edenloff Today at 9:51 a.m.

    Several contested races for mayor and city councils, along with write-in votes, added spice to the ballots in Douglas County on Tuesday,

    In Carlos, a write-in campaign for Jason Thimmesh for mayor made things interesting. Thimmesh, who sits on the city council, collected 115 votes but fell short of defeating the lone candidate who filed for the office, Daniel Plowman, who received 128 votes.

    In Forada, voters were asked to fill two positions on the city council but only one candidate, Michaela Olson, filed, so the other remaining spot had to be determined through write-in votes. A total of 12 write-ins were received for 12 different candidates but some of them were ineligible because they lived outside the city. The city will have to decide how to break the tie.

    Here's a look at the final vote totals for contested races:

    Evansville mayor

    Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 (winner)

    Ron Buse: 77

    Tim Fiskal: 13

    Darren "Tubby" Henrichs: 57

    Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Derek Buse: 182 (winner)

    Richard Novotny: 73

    Chuck Steffenson: 229 (winner)

    Kensington mayor

    Randy Peterson: 63

    Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 (winner)

    Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

    John Gran: 97 (winner)

    Michael Johnson: 48

    Andrew Koloski: 81 (winner)

    Brian Randt (inc.): 49

    Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 (winner)

    Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 (winner)

    Jason Karl: 32

    Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 (winner)

    Justin Dahlheimer: 483 (winner)

    Joseph Nathe: 256

    Explore related topics:NewsElectionCitymayorCouncil
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness