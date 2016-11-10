Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Burning complaint, comp stating the neighbor is burning and it is filling his building with smoke, building was filling with smoke, person burning leaves, agreed to put fire out, Alex.

Public assist, comp requesting to speak with a Deputy in reference to a sex offender who is non-compliant in another county, advised comp to contact Clay County with info, Hoffman.

Public assist, wants to get some items out of his vehicle that is in impound, property was obtained from vehicle one by person one.

Public assist, female driver having panic attack, female was lost and started having a panic attack, female was located and escorted to the interstate, Alex.

Door found open, found garage door ope, building has new addition in front, no garage door installed yet, rest of building secure, Miltona.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Suspicious activity, believes there are people at the trailer that should not be there, spoke with comp she she was unsure if anyone was in the home, she will continue to watch house until family can get belongings, nothing appeared out of place.

Traveler’s aid, gas money assistance,

Public assist, stating there are two kids stuck in an elevator, fire department responded and elevator company also responded, five students were removed safely and without incident, school is handling incident.

Public assist, comp found suspicious items at the apartment where the fire was, would like officer to stop by and pick up.

Property damage crash, minor, 13th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Suspicious activity, someone trying to break into front of the apartments, east side of the building, was okay for him to be there.

Suspicious activity, white male walking around in trailer park, unable to locate.

Child custody matter, wife and ex fighting over son, parties told to work it out civilly and return this matter to court.

Public assist, computer got hacked today and comp is afraid and needs someone to talk to, informed she had been scammed and to have no further contact.

Traveler’s aid, looking for gas money.

Suspicious activity, comp believes someone is in deceased female's trailer.

Check welfare of person, green Chevy Impala with Saskatchewan plates has had a male sitting in it since 9 a.m., comp is fuel delivery person, male party sleeping while waiting for a friend, Holiday is fine with him there, asking him to park on the east side of the building.

Threats, comp received an email from unknown individual threatening to kill her, scam attempt via email.

