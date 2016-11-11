Cunniff to sit on Alexandria School Board
There were four candidates vying for a special two-year term for the Alexandria School Board. The seat, position 5, was previously held by Jean Robley, who stepped down as of October 1.
Robert "Bob" Cunniff handily won, garnering more than double and triple the votes of his opponents — Greg Odell, Tom Smith and David Wiener.
Cunniff received 6,690 votes, while Odell received 2,768, Smith received 2,457 and Wiener received 1,993. Districtwide, Cunniff was also the winner. These are vote totals for Douglas County only. The Alexandria School District expands into Pope County, as well.
"I am thrilled, honored and looking forward to working with students, the community and the district," said Cunniff.
His first agenda, he said, is to get acclimated to the functions of the school board and get caught up on all the school issues and policies.
As for whether or not he thought he could win, Cunniff said he was "cautiously optimistic."
"I was also cautiously optimistic four years ago," he said. "You just never know how it's going to turn out."
Other School Board races
There were also quite a few contested races for other school boards on the ballot. Here are the results, with winners in bold:
• Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions
The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.
David Anderson: 869 — 922
Timothy Lauthen: 875 — 897
Andy Siira: 852 — 895
Kent Huisman: 785 — 818
Diane Richter: 765 — 813
Kevin Challes: 607 — 629
Tonya Breitkreutz: 493 — 521
Tonya Gackle: 442 — 474
• Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions
The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.
Michael Collins: 729 — 1,191
Tom Grundman: 587 — 1,034
Genny LeBrun: 516 — 884
Jessica Thornbloom: 510 — 879
Dan Wessel: 481 — 811
• West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions
The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.
Terry Christenson: 142 — 1,433
Jeremiah Ulrich: 87 — 1,413
Jill Beuckens: 163 — 1,347
Gary Sabolik: 250 — 1,266
Scott Ruud: 91 — 1,022
Heather Winter: 151 — 947
Sven Swanson: 126 — 733
Jadee Larkin: 151 — 645
Dale Swanson: 149 — 550
Al Edenloff contributed to this report.