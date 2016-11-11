Cunniff to sit on Alexandria School Board

Robert "Bob" Cunniff handily won, garnering more than double and triple the votes of his opponents — Greg Odell, Tom Smith and David Wiener.

Cunniff received 6,690 votes, while Odell received 2,768, Smith received 2,457 and Wiener received 1,993. Districtwide, Cunniff was also the winner. These are vote totals for Douglas County only. The Alexandria School District expands into Pope County, as well.

"I am thrilled, honored and looking forward to working with students, the community and the district," said Cunniff.

His first agenda, he said, is to get acclimated to the functions of the school board and get caught up on all the school issues and policies.

As for whether or not he thought he could win, Cunniff said he was "cautiously optimistic."

"I was also cautiously optimistic four years ago," he said. "You just never know how it's going to turn out."

Other School Board races

There were also quite a few contested races for other school boards on the ballot. Here are the results, with winners in bold:

• Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.

David Anderson: 869 — 922

Timothy Lauthen: 875 — 897

Andy Siira: 852 — 895

Kent Huisman: 785 — 818

Diane Richter: 765 — 813

Kevin Challes: 607 — 629

Tonya Breitkreutz: 493 — 521

Tonya Gackle: 442 — 474

• Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.

Michael Collins: 729 — 1,191

Tom Grundman: 587 — 1,034

Genny LeBrun: 516 — 884

Jessica Thornbloom: 510 — 879

Dan Wessel: 481 — 811

• West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.

Terry Christenson: 142 — 1,433

Jeremiah Ulrich: 87 — 1,413

Jill Beuckens: 163 — 1,347

Gary Sabolik: 250 — 1,266

Scott Ruud: 91 — 1,022

Heather Winter: 151 — 947

Sven Swanson: 126 — 733

Jadee Larkin: 151 — 645

Dale Swanson: 149 — 550

• • •

Al Edenloff contributed to this report.