Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cunniff to sit on Alexandria School Board

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 9:35 a.m.
    Cunniff

    There were four candidates vying for a special two-year term for the Alexandria School Board. The seat, position 5, was previously held by Jean Robley, who stepped down as of October 1.

    Robert "Bob" Cunniff handily won, garnering more than double and triple the votes of his opponents — Greg Odell, Tom Smith and David Wiener.

    Cunniff received 6,690 votes, while Odell received 2,768, Smith received 2,457 and Wiener received 1,993. Districtwide, Cunniff was also the winner. These are vote totals for Douglas County only. The Alexandria School District expands into Pope County, as well.

    "I am thrilled, honored and looking forward to working with students, the community and the district," said Cunniff.

    His first agenda, he said, is to get acclimated to the functions of the school board and get caught up on all the school issues and policies.

    As for whether or not he thought he could win, Cunniff said he was "cautiously optimistic."

    "I was also cautiously optimistic four years ago," he said. "You just never know how it's going to turn out."

    Other School Board races

    There were also quite a few contested races for other school boards on the ballot. Here are the results, with winners in bold:

    • Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

    The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.

    David Anderson: 869 — 922

    Timothy Lauthen: 875 — 897

    Andy Siira: 852 — 895

    Kent Huisman: 785 — 818

    Diane Richter: 765 — 813

    Kevin Challes: 607 — 629

    Tonya Breitkreutz: 493 — 521

    Tonya Gackle: 442 — 474

    • Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

    The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.

    Michael Collins: 729 — 1,191

    Tom Grundman: 587 — 1,034

    Genny LeBrun: 516 — 884

    Jessica Thornbloom: 510 — 879

    Dan Wessel: 481 — 811

    • West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

    The first number represents votes from Douglas County, second number represents overall total.

    Terry Christenson: 142 — 1,433

    Jeremiah Ulrich: 87 — 1,413

    Jill Beuckens: 163 — 1,347

    Gary Sabolik: 250 — 1,266

    Scott Ruud: 91 — 1,022

    Heather Winter: 151 — 947

    Sven Swanson: 126 — 733

    Jadee Larkin: 151 — 645

    Dale Swanson: 149 — 550

    • • •

    Al Edenloff contributed to this report.

    Explore related topics:NewsElectionsElection 2016Educationschool boardalexandria school districtrobert cunniff
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness