Regional Economic Development Strategy is available

The report is submitted to the Economic Development Administration and covers the counties of Becker, Clay, Grant, Douglas, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin. The document incorporates demographic data and analysis and goals and objectives pertaining to the region, plus economic development projects seeking Economic Development Administration funding.

Access to the document is available at ceds.wcif.org. For a print copy or for questions or comments, contact Greg Wagner at 1-800-735-2239 or greg@wcif.org.